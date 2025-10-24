October 24, 2025 10:25 PM हिंदी

National Conference wins three, BJP one out of four Rajya Sabha seats in J&K

National Conference wins three, BJP one out of four Rajya Sabha seats in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 24 (IANS) The National Conference (NC) on Friday won three and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one out of the four Rajya Sabha seats, elections for which were held today.

Election Commission officials said Mohammad Ramzan Chowdhary, Sajad Kichloo and Shami Oberoi of the NC and Sat Sharma of the BJP won the Rajya Sabha seats, voting for which was held at the legislative assembly complex in Srinagar today.

Eighty seven MLAs voted in Friday's Rajya Sabha elections, out of which 86 MLAs voted in person while Doda MLA Mehraj Malik, under detention at present, voted through the postal ballot.

Sajad Lone of the Peoples Conference (PC) abstained from the voting process.

While the NC had a clear edge over three seats, the contest was crucial for the 4th seat as the NC expected to win this seat as well with the support of 6 Congress MLAs, 6 Independents, one of CPI-M, one of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and one of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Two assembly seats, one of Nagrota in the Jammu division and the other of Budgam in the Valley, were vacant because these two assembly seats are going to by-poll on November 11.

Budgam fell vacant after Omar Abdullah resigned this seat and decided to represent the Ganderbal constituency in the 90-member J&K legislative assembly.

Omar had won both Budgam and Ganderbal seats in the 2024 elections.

Nagrota seat fell vacant after the BJP MLA, Devender Singh Rana, who won this seat in the 2024 elections, passed away on October 31, 2024.

In the 2024 elections, NC won 42, BJP 29, Congress 6, PDP 3, CPI-M 1, PC 1, AIP 1, AAP 1 and 6 Independents.

Congress later decided to support the NC government headed by Omar Abdullah from outside, while 5 Independents later joined the NC.

--IANS

sq/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Saraf says 'You’re my whole world' as his mother turns a year older

Rohit Saraf says 'You’re my whole world' as his mother turns a year older

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana calls for better scheduling after another rain-hit washout in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

Women's World Cup: Fatima Sana calls for better scheduling after another rain-hit washout in Colombo

Another five Baloch civilians forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces: Rights body

Another five Baloch civilians forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces: Rights body

Bangladesh: Yunus govt rules out possibility of Awami League contesting Feb 2026 elections

Bangladesh: Yunus govt rules out possibility of Awami League contesting Feb 2026 elections

LIC raises stakes in Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India

LIC raises stakes in Tata Consumer Products and Dabur India

West Africa's environmental integrity threatened by Chinese projects: Report

West Africa's environmental integrity threatened by Chinese projects: Report

India-Australia relationship elevates from strategic alignment to operational depth (File image)

India-Australia relationship elevates from strategic alignment to operational depth

Rain washes out Sri Lanka vs Pakistan clash as Colombo suffers fifth abandonment due to weather in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday night. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Rain washes out Sri Lanka-Pakistan clash as Colombo suffers fifth abandonment

Bangladesh grapples with legacy of dictatorial rule, crisis deepened in 14 months: Report

Bangladesh grapples with legacy of dictatorial rule, crisis deepened in 14 months: Report

‘Modi Mission’: Berjis Desai’s book chronicles PM Modi’s journey from Vadnagar to global leadership

‘Modi's Mission’: Berjis Desai’s book chronicles PM Modi’s journey from Vadnagar to global leadership