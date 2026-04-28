Nayanthara greets Samantha on birthday; calls her "the sweetest girl"

Chennai, April 28 (IANS) Lady Superstar Nayanthara has penned an adorable birthday greeting to actress and producer Samantha, who celebrates her birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories section, Nayanthara wrote, "Happy birthday to the sweetest girl Samantha Ruth Prabhu."

Birthday wishes and greetings are continuing to pour in for Samantha from various friends, fans and film industry professionals and institutions. Several production houses too have greeted the actress on her special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha next has director Nandini Reddy's eagerly awaited entertainer 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' waiting to hit screens.

For the unaware, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' is a family action comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy, who reunites with Samantha after their hit 'Oh! Baby'.

The film stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with a supporting cast featuring Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. Tralala Moving Pictures produced the film.

It may be recalled that the actress, had, in January, said that the world of her upcoming film was rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy.

Samantha had then described 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' as the story of a woman whose strength came as much from her vulnerability as from her courage.

The actress had also gone on to say that playing the character and nurturing the film as a producer had been an incredibly fulfilling for her.

Interestingly, sources close to the unit claim that Samantha has performed most of the action sequences in the film in a saree.

A source close to the film had earlier said, “After ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Citadel’, Samantha wanted to challenge herself further. In Maa Inti Bangaram, she’s doing most of the action herself, and doing it in a saree. It’s physically demanding and visually powerful, a portrayal audiences rarely get to see”.

“Maa Inti Bangaaram” is slated to hit screens worldwide on May 15 this year.

--IANS

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