Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals why his role in ‘Thamma’ will thrill his kids

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about his much-anticipated role in the upcoming film “Thamma.” He shared that it’s a role his kids are particularly excited about.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Nawazuddin revealed that his performance is bound to delight his children, giving a glimpse into the personal connection he feels with this project. Talking about his role, the 'Lunchbox' actor shared, “Trust me, I’ve wanted to do something like this for a while,” he grins, clearly excited about the film. “My kids are going to be thrilled. I play a very weird character — but that weirdness is fascinating. It’s nothing like what I’ve done before, and I had an absolute blast on set.”

“It’s like being a batsman. You’re ready, but you still don’t expect that kind of delivery. Thank God I got it! I’m just happy filmmakers still see me in such unexpected avatars,” added Nawazuddin.

In the upcoming film, Siddiqui will be seen playing the role of Yakshasan. “Thamma” also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Directed by Aditya Sarpotda, the romantic comedy horror is set to hit theatres worldwide on 21st October. “Thamma” is penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara and produced by Dinesh Vijan alongside Amar Kaushik.

The film serves as the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Speaking about her role, Rashmika, during the trailer launch of the movie, had shared, Hi guys, I am so sorry that I couldn't be at the trailer launch. I am shooting for 'Cocktail 2' in Sicily right now, but I really really hope that you liked the Thamma trailer and the brand new Maddok horror comedy. Tadaka is such an important and strong character, and I had the honor and the privilege of playing her. I absolutely loved playing her part on screen. I can't wait for all of you to watch Thamma in the theatre this Diwali.”

