October 21, 2025 5:52 PM हिंदी

Navya Naveli Nanda shares a Diwali special picture with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

Navya Naveli Nanda shares a Diwali special picture with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) – Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently shared a picture from her Diwali celebrations featuring her close friends from Bollywood, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday.

The photo posted on her social media stories captured the trio posing together against a backdrop of fairy lights and greenery. In the picture, Navya is seen wearing a striking multi-coloured beaded ensemble with intricate detailing, while Ananya Panday opted for a shimmery mint-green blouse paired with a matching lehenga and statement jewellery.

Suhana Khan looked radiant in a vibrant red embroidered outfit, accessorised with a maang tikka and minimal make-up. Shortly after, Ananya Panday reshared the same picture on her social media story, retaining Navya's caption along with the heart and explosion emojis. The three girls have shared a long-standing friendship since childhood and often celebrate festivals and special occasions together.

Navya, Suhana and Ananya, the daughters of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan and Chunky Pandey, respectively, have grown up in close circles. On the professional front, Suhana Khan made her debut with Zoya Akhtar's “The Archies” and is now gearing up for her next project, reportedly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ananya Panday, last seen in her OTT show CTRL and Call Me Bae, is now gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood project. Talking about Navya Naveli Nanda, the young girl has focused her career outside films and runs a podcast show alongside her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan.

Recently, Ananya, who celebrated Diwali at home, was seen sitting in the centre of her living room with all her family members and friends showering rose petals on her on the eve of Lakshmi Poojan, highlighting the fact that she is the Lakshmi of their house.

On the occasion, she was seen wearing her mother Bhavna Pandey's 20-year-old outfit designed by Rohit Bal and wearing earrings that were gifted to her mother by her grandmother during her wedding.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history, during the second match of the series in Mirpur on Tuesday. Photo credit: Bangladesh Cricket

West Indies bowl 50 overs of spin against Bangladesh for the first time in ODI history

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Rajat Bedi lauds Raghav Juyal’s craft: ‘Wo kha jata hai’

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya (Photo Credit: Sujeeth/X)

Director Sujeeth clarifies there is no rift between him and 'They call him OG' producer Danayya

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

Jessica Simpson says she never imagined being single again

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

How European Union trade bolsters Russia’s war chest

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Tables turn as KJo sits on guests’ couch on ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Will JMM chart its own course in Jharkhand after Bihar seat sharing fiasco?

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate (Photo Credit: Vishnu Vishal Studioz/X)

Censor Board clears Vishnu Vishal's investigative thriller 'Aaryan' for release with U/A certificate

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Lasting peace calls for Afghanistan agreeing to a clear demarcating line with Pakistan

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M. Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair

Piyush Goyal hails Justice Pratibha M Singh’s appointment as WIPO Advisory Board Chair