Navi Mumbai International Airport creation of ‘every hand and heart’ that built it: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday called Navi Mumbai International Airport the creation of "every hand and heart” that built it.

The Airport is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 8.

“To every hand that worked and every heart that cared, this is your creation,” said Gautam Adani in a post on social media platform X.

The billionaire industrialist said this while sharing his son Jeet Adani’s post on X.

In the post, Jeet Adani, Adani Airports Director, called it a "deeply touching and humbling lesson" to see his father expressing gratitude to all workers.

“Some monuments are built with concrete, and some with gratitude. Watching my father walk through the Navi Mumbai International Airport, thanking every hand and heart that built it, was a deeply touching and humbling lesson in leadership. Jai Hind,” said Jeet Adani.

Earlier, while visiting the airport, Gautam Adani called it “a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts”.

The industrialist also saluted the efforts of differently abled colleagues, construction workers, and other staff members who worked for the development of the airport and expressed his gratitude.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport Private is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities.

It includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

It is expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum (MPPA) and cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India, while strengthening India’s global connectivity.

The airport will be 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Sea Port, 22 km from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Taloja Industrial area, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust (via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from the power loom town Bhiwandi.

The Airport also achieved a significant milestone of receiving the Aerodrome Licence -- essential for commencing operations -- from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.

--IANS

rvt/