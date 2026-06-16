Adani's Navi Mumbai, Guwahati Airports earn global honour for design and sustainability

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) has strengthened its position as a leading airport infrastructure developer after two of its airports were featured in the prestigious Prix Versailles World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026, highlighting the company’s focus on creating globally benchmarked aviation hubs that contribute to economic growth, tourism and regional development.

The airports recognised are Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and Terminal 2 of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati.

The annual Prix Versailles awards, presented at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, celebrate excellence in architecture and design, recognising projects that combine innovation, sustainability, cultural identity and enhanced user experience.

The recognition places AAHL among a select group of global airport operators whose infrastructure projects are redefining modern air travel through a blend of architectural excellence and passenger-centric design.

Navi Mumbai International Airport’s Terminal 1 was honoured for its distinctive lotus-inspired architecture, futuristic design approach and seamless integration of technology, art and functionality.

The airport has been envisioned as a world-class gateway that reflects India’s aspirations as a modern global economic powerhouse.

Meanwhile, Terminal 2 of Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport was recognised for its architecture inspired by the ‘Bamboo Orchid’, a design concept that pays tribute to the region’s rich biodiversity.

The terminal combines sustainability with functionality while showcasing the cultural and natural heritage of Northeast India.

The Prix Versailles awards recognise newly launched airports and terminals that embody contemporary architectural excellence while promoting intelligent sustainability.

According to the organisers, the awards celebrate projects where culture complements and transcends environmental considerations, creating infrastructure that offers a richer and more harmonious vision of the world.

Other airports included in the 2026 list are located in Guangzhou, China; Frankfurt am Main, Germany; Kandal Stueng, Cambodia; Pittsburgh, United States; and San Diego, United States.

--IANS

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