National Sports Governance Bill drafted with inputs from IOC, NSFs & international federations: Mandaviya

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the National Sports Governance Bill, which will be tabled in the Parliament during next week’s monsoon session, has been drafted with inputs from international organisations such as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the FIFA, in addition to extensive consultations with National Sports Federations, athletes and coaches.

Last October, the National Sports Governance Bill was placed in the public domain for inviting comments/suggestions of the general public and the stakeholders as a part of pre-legislative consultation process.

Speaking at the inauguration of Khelo Bharat Conclave, Sports Minister Mandaviya said, "I conducted a series of consultations with National Sports Federations, athletes and coaches. We also engaged with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and various international sports federations. Additionally, we received over 600 public suggestions when the draft was made available online for feedback."

"To ensure a well-rounded approach, I held a detailed three-hour meeting with sports lawyers to understand their perspective because we want to bring good governance in the sports sector of the country.

"There was a query from FIFA. So, I sent a special officer to the headquarters of FIFA. Go and discuss with him. We had a discussion with him. And after that, a sports bill has been prepared, which I will bring it to the parliament in the next session," he added.

The bill seeks to provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices in sports, and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, through good governance practices. It will also be responsible for establishing institutional capacity and prudential standards for the governance of sports federations that are based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards.

The bill also proposes to establish measures for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner.

