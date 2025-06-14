June 14, 2025 11:45 PM हिंदी

National Rally C'ship: Aishwarya Pissay eyes victory in Round 2

Aishwarya Pissay eyes victory in Round 2 of the 2025 FMSCI National Rally Championship to be held around Nashik on Sunday. Photo credit: fmsci

Nashik, June 14 (IANS) TVS Racing’s Aishwarya Pissay, India's only FIM World Cup winner and a 3-time world champion, is all set to continue her charge in Round 2 of the 2025 FMSCI National Rally Championship for 2-wheelers here on Sunday.

Brimming with confidence after a dominant win in Round 1 at Indore last month, the 2019 FIM Baja World Cup Ladies Champion and 11-time national title holder is on track to secure a record seventh national rally title.

Fresh from her international campaign, where she secured a second overall finish in her class at both Baja Aragon and Hungary, Aishwarya currently holds third position in the 2025 FIM Bajas World Cup standings, making her return to domestic competition even more impactful.

"This round being a tarmac rally, it's going to test both precision and endurance," said Aishwarya. "I've focused heavily on tarmac training in the lead-up, and I'm ready to go all out. Winning at Indore was the perfect season opener, and I want to carry that momentum forward and strengthen my grip on the championship," added Aishwarya, who is supported by Petronas TVS Racing, along with Micro Labs, IIFL and Surana College.

The Rally of Nashik will feature a 17.5 km Special Stage, run thrice in the forward direction from Veernagar to Aadgaon Deola, totalling 52.5 km of competitive racing, primarily on broken tarmac. The overall rally distance, including liaison, will be 122.5 km.

The ceremonial flag-off was held on Saturday from Amboli Holiday Home, Tal Trimbakeshwar, with all competitive stages set for Sunday.

Promoted by Godspeed Racing, the six-round MRF MoGrip fmsci National Rally Championship for 2-Wheelers 2025 remains one of India's premier two-wheeler rally series sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (fmsci).

--IANS

bsk/

