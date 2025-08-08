Natashaa Fernandes opens up about staying aloof on the sets of ‘Andaaz 2’

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Natashaa Fernandes has opened up about her decision to keep a distance from others while shooting for her film “Andaaz 2.”

The actress shared her reasons for maintaining distance from everyone on the sets. Speaking about the challenges of her role, Fernandes shared, “There were ample challenges, which I was keen on overcoming. Since I am the negative lead, I used to maintain distance from everyone and live in my bubble of emotions on days when I had a major scene.

“The reason I address it as a challenge is many times I used to be misunderstood by many. They'd generally feel I was too reserved as a person and someone who'd avoid social interaction. Being on set I preferred to be focused and live the life story of Priyanka, I had to be true to my purpose. In order to become her I knew I had to make some sacrifices be it making jokes with co-actors or mingling elsewhere. However, that was never the case, I strongly believe every actor has a personal method and approach and prefers their space which once expressed should be respected.”

The actress shared that she had to navigate deep emotional preparation to portray the role. Natashaa explained, “Acting is a process and a very personal experience. Although we did have workshops before filming, I believe that set up helped me understand and get to know my co-stars better. However, the emotional journey I went through to live the life of the character Priyanka was still achievable.”

“This particular character had a very interesting emotional graph that involved multiple highs and lows of life. For any scene that involved negative emotions I had to channelize that emotion from a place of deep hurt, from an unhealed version of myself or life experiences that had the worst of me, hence it wasn't easy emotionally while I was living the life of Priyanka!.”

Talking about her look and role, she added, “The character Priyanka is a young lady who had the responsibility of her family at a tender age. She eventually sacrificed her happiness to establish a business in order to provide for her loved ones. On her journey to success, she didn't have time to fall in love or develop any friendships hence leading a lonely life! She carries herself with grace in every situation that life throws in her direction. She is a powerful boss lady she still has a vulnerable side to her which is eventually taken advantage of leading to resentment.”

On a related note, “Andaaz 2,” directed by Suneel Darshan, also stars debutants Aayush Kumar and Aakaisha. It is the sequel to the 2003 film “Andaaz.” The film hit theatres today, August 8.

