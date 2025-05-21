May 21, 2025 12:49 PM हिंदी

Natalie Portman 'lost' an iconic hair prop she took from ‘Star Wars’ set

Los Angeles, May 21 (IANS) Actress Natalie Portman revealed she took a hair memento from 'Star Wars' at the end of filming 20 years ago.

The 43-year-old actress, who played Padme Amidala in the space saga's prequel trilogy between 1999 and 2005, said she took a piece of hair belonging to co-star Hayden Christensen when filming wrapped on 'Episode III - Revenge of the Sith' as a souvenir two decades ago, but she has no clue where it is anymore.

During an interview with UK TV show 'This Morning' on ITV, she said: "I took one of the Anakin braids at the end of shooting… They were all clip-on things, and there were many of them obviously, because they had to do it every day.

"So, I took one them - but I don;t have it anymore. I lost it... I shouldn't even have admitted that!"

Portman also confirmed she would gladly return to the 'Star Wars'. which is still expanding on Disney+ and the big screen, although there have been no talks yet, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "Sure! No one's asked me, so I don't wanna start any rumours! I'm open to all of it, yeah!"

Portman, who has son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, eight, with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied, said her children are the "main" inspiration behind any projects she takes on at this stage of her career.

She said: "Oh, one hundred percent! It's a main, main driver of my decisions."

Portman’s latest film is “Fountain of Youth” a heist action adventure film directed by Guy Ritchie. It stars John Krasinski, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, and Stanley Tucci.

The plot follows a pair of estranged siblings who team up and embark on a journey to find the famed Fountain of Youth.

--IANS

dc/

