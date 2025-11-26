November 26, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

Nasscom Foundation, IBM to equip 87,000 marginalised youth in India with digital skills

Nasscom Foundation, IBM to equip 87,000 marginalised youth in India with digital skills (Photo: AI generated image/IANS)

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Nasscom Foundation and IBM on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to equip over 87,000 youth from underserved communities across India with market-relevant digital, domain, and employability skills.

With the collaboration, students will gain access to IBM SkillsBuild -- a free digital learning platform offering curated courses and hands-on experiences in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and professional development.

Nasscom Foundation will focus on handholding learners throughout their journey to ensure meaningful engagement and skill absorption.

The programme also includes interactive learnings, mentorship, and guided experiences designed to build both technical proficiency and professional confidence.

“At Nasscom Foundation, we are committed to enabling India’s youth to actively participate in the digital economy. By equipping young learners especially from the underserved communities with future-ready skills, career exposure, and access to learning pathways, we are helping unlock opportunities that can transform lives and strengthen India’s digital workforce,” said Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation.

“Skilling is emerging as the new currency of innovation, driving inclusive and sustainable growth. Our collaboration with Nasscom Foundation reinforces IBM’s commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge technology skills across areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity,” added Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia.

The project will be implemented across India through a hybrid model that combines direct engagement with universities and collaboration with on-ground skilling partners specialising in emerging technologies. This approach ensures wider outreach and deeper impact among youth.

The collaboration further blends digital learning with project-based training and placement-linked skilling, enabling participants to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios.

Select learners will also receive mentor-led sessions focused on employability and career readiness, supporting their transition from learning to employment, boosting their career prospects.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

ICAR refutes allegations of bias in evaluation of gene-edited rice varieties

ICAR refutes allegations of bias in evaluation of gene-edited rice varieties

A defeat too loud to ignore: Indian Test cricket faces its moment of reckoning

A defeat too loud to ignore: Indian Test cricket faces its moment of reckoning

Kriti Sanon says 'actors are great in waiting game' as she shares fun BTS moments from 'Tere Ishk Mein' starring Dhanush

Kriti Sanon says 'actors are great in waiting game' as she shares fun BTS moments from 'Tere Ishk Mein' starring Dhanush

R Madhavan arrives for the 'G.D.N' shoot in style, says 'what better way...'

R Madhavan arrives for the 'G.D.N' shoot in style, says 'what better way...'

Winning a Test series in India monumental achievement for South Africa: Steyn

Cricket in India isn't just playing against XI; you face a whole nation: Dale Styen

Neetu Chandra reflects on growing up in a middle-class joint family with no industry background

Neetu Chandra reflects on growing up in a middle-class joint family with no industry background

Meezaan Jafri says ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ director has a ‘poker face’

Meezaan Jafri says ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ director has a ‘poker face’

When Esha Deol revealed how her relationship with dad Dharmendra evolved over time

When Esha Deol revealed how her relationship with dad Dharmendra evolved over time

Rinku Dhawan feels the jinx has finally broken as she joins Rupali Ganguly in ‘Anupamaa’

Rinku Dhawan feels the jinx has finally broken as she joins Rupali Ganguly in ‘Anupamaa’

Rohit Sharma back as No. 1 ODI batter, Starc attains career-high in Test rankings

Rohit Sharma back as No. 1 ODI batter, Starc attains career-high in Test rankings