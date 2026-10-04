Nani, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh Daggubati remember Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s enduring passion for cinema

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Telugu film industry is mourning the death of legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao.

Actors Nani, Ravi Teja and Venkatesh Daggubati took to social media to remember his extraordinary passion for cinema and the creative legacy he leaves behind. Nani described the veteran filmmaker as one of the “greatest of greatest” and recalled his childlike enthusiasm for cinema even at the age of 95.

He wrote, “The greatest of greatest left. A child who lived an extraordinary life and blessed us with his genius. Everytime he called or messaged he always jumped straight to the idea he had and to the film he wanted to make. That infectious enthusiasm and curiosity. Even at 95. Honoured to have been around in your era. Honoured to have made some memories which I will always cherish. Sir, Thank you for everything.”

Ravi Teja also remembered the filmmaker’s youthful spirit and lifelong dedication to cinema. “94 years old, but a heart forever young for cinema. Singeetham garu, your passion remains your greatest legacy. Rest in peace,” he said.

Venkatesh Daggubati, meanwhile, said he was heartbroken by the filmmaker’s passing and praised his curiosity, originality, and playful approach to filmmaking. “Few filmmakers have embraced cinema with the kind of curiosity, originality, and playfulness that defined his work,” Venkatesh wrote.

He added that Singeetham was a rare filmmaker who “never stopped believing in the magic and possibilities of cinema. He called his passing “the end of an extraordinary chapter in Telugu cinema.”

He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu. Few filmmakers have embraced cinema with the kind of curiosity, originality, and playfulness that defined his work. He was a rare filmmaker who never stopped believing in the magic and possibilities of cinema. It is truly the end of an extraordinary chapter in Telugu cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. Rest in peace, Singeetam garu. You will always be remembered through the films you gave us.”

Several other celebrities also paid their respects, including Vijay Deverakonda, Kamal Haasan, S. S. Rajamouli, and Vishnu Manchu, who honored Singeetham Srinivasa Rao for his lasting impact on Indian cinema and his unique approach to filmmaking.

Known for his innovative filmmaking and imaginative storytelling, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao breathed his last at the age of 95. During his long and celebrated career, he directed several notable films, including ‘Raja Paarvai,' ‘Apoorva Sagodharargal,' ‘Michael Madana Kama Rajan,' ‘Kadhala Kadhala,' and ‘Little John,' among others.

--IANS

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