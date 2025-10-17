Nandita Das pays tribute to Smita Patil, shares how her authenticity left a lasting impression

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Veteran actress and filmmaker Nandita Das recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Smita Patil, reflecting on the profound impact of her work.

She shared how Patil’s authenticity and dedication to every character she portrayed left a lasting impression, inspiring generations of actors and leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. On Friday, Das took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note on Patil’s birthday. Sharing a series of her photos, the filmmaker wrote, “Today is Smita Patil’s birthday. It is special for me as an admire of her work, someone who grew up watching her films and was deeply moved by the authenticity she brought to every character she played.”

“But my connection with her, doesn’t end there. About 25 years ago, for the first time, I met her eldest sister, Anita Patil-Deshmukh. Obviously we got talking about Smi, that’s what her family and close friends called her. At the time, many would compliment me saying, I reminded them of her. I was sure the similarity ended with my skin tone and the fact that I too acted in independent films.”

Nandita Das added, “But in our first meeting itself, Tai (now my big sister) broke down and hugged me saying I reminded her so much of Smi. Over the years, I have known about the person and not just the actor she wqs and my love and admiration for her has only grown. Today I feel like I knew her! I never met her, but through her sister and now mine, I have a deep bond with her.”

She concluded the post by saying, “But Anita Tai’s identity is not just being Smita Patil’s sister (though that’s pure privilege!) but she is an accomplished physician, social worker, public health expert, and the best sister anyone could have. Thank you, Tai for being in my life. Today, together, we celebrate the person Smi was and what she gave to the world of cinema. And it is no surprise that the main female character in my next film is called Smi. And yes, her full name is Smita!.”

Regarded as one of the greatest and finest actresses in Indian cinema, Smita Patil was celebrated for her unconventional portrayals of strong and independent women. Her impactful career was tragically cut short when she passed away on 13 December 1986.

