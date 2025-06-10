Nandamuri Balakrishna returns in a spiritually menacing avatar in 'Akhanda 2 – Thandavam'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Kicking off the birthday celebration of Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in style, the makers of his upcoming entertainer, "Akhanda 2: Thandavam" unveiled the gripping teaser from the much-discussed drama.

The teaser introduces us to Balakrishna’s fiercely divine avatar in his next.

The clip showed Lord Shiva's vahan Nandi flaking the Trishul. We also get a glimpse of the protagonist's intense fight against evil.

Set against the snow-capped backdrop of Kailasam, the sequel enjoys high-intensity action sequences choreographed by the stunt directors Ram-Lakshman, who have attempted to make the most of Balakrishna’s mass appeal.

Renowned composer S Thaman’s background score adds to the whole cinematic experience.

"Akhanda 2: Thandavam" marks Balakrishna's fourth professional collaboration with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu.

A sequel to the 2021 blockbuster "Akhanda" the movie promises all the elements of a mass entertainer.

The drama has been produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious banner of 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

At the moment, the sequel is being filmed in the scenic locales of Georgia, where the team is shooting a major sequence for the movie.

Certain parts of the movie were also shot at the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela that took place in Prayagraj this year and witnessed a tremendous footfall of devotees to take a dip in the holy water.

With Balakrishna as the protagonist, the action entertainer will also see Samyuktha is the leading lady of the flick.

In addition to these two, Aadhi Pinisetty has been roped in as the antagonist for "Akhanda 2: Thandavam".

The camera work for the film is being taken care of by C. Ramprasad, along with Santoshh D Detake, whereas Tammiraju is the head of the editing department.

The technical crew of the drama further includes A.S. Prakash as the art director.

"Akhanda 2: Thandavam" is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, during Dussehra.

