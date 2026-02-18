'Namaste, India! I've arrived for another visit with an important agenda': Brazilian President

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who arrived in New Delhi Wednesday afternoon to attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, shared a video on his social media profile showcasing the grand traditional welcome he got upon his arrival in the Indian capital.

"Namaste, India! I've arrived for another visit with an important agenda: strengthening ties, deepening partnerships, and discussing the future of artificial intelligence in the world. We continue working to build more cooperation, innovation, and opportunities between our countries," the visiting leader posted on X after he was accorded a traditional welcome at the hotel.

Earlier, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita welcomed the Brazilian President upon his arrival at the Delhi airport.

"During his visit, President Lula will be participating in the India–AI Impact Summit. PM Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral meeting with President Lula. India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, elevated to Strategic Partnership and rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values and commitment to inclusive growth. President Lula’s visit will impart strong momentum to India-Brazil partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X after the Brazilian President's arrival.

On Tuesday evening, as he left for India, President Lula highlighted that he would also be discussing new opportunities for cooperation between both countries during his India visit.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are now departing for India. In the coming days, I will participate in the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and we will discuss new opportunities for cooperation between Brazil and India. From there, we will proceed to South Korea to, at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, also strengthen the ties between our countries," President Lula posted on X.

He mentioned that a high-level business delegation will also be accompanying him on the India visit with the aim of deepening commercial relations.

"In 2025, bilateral trade between Brazil and India reached more than US$ 15 billion," asserted the Brazilian President.

During the February 18-22 State Visit, President Lula would be participating in the 2nd AI Impact Summit and hold discussions with PM Modi on February 21.

"Both leaders would be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Prime Minister is scheduled to host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary. The two leaders would also be exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora, reformed multilateralism, global governance and issues concerning the Global South," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had stated earlier.

President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to meet the visiting leader and would host a banquet in his honour. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar are envisaged to call on President Lula.

President Lula is accompanied by about 14 ministers and a large delegation of top CEOs of Brazilian companies. The accompanying ministers would be having meetings with their Indian counterparts. The CEOs are expected to participate in a Business Forum being organised during the visit of the Brazilian President, reflecting the growing trade and commercial engagements between the two countries.

"The forthcoming visit would be the sixth visit of President Lula to India. He had first visited India in 2004 as the Guest of Honour for Republic Day celebrations and last visited India for the G20 Summit in September 2023. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lula have, however, been meeting frequently in between. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Modi was in Brasilia on a State Visit from 7-8 July 2025 which was the first State Visit by an Indian Prime Minister in the last 57 years. Both leaders also met in Johannesburg during G20, in November 2025," the MEA stated.

India and Brazil share a warm, close and multi-faceted Strategic Partnership, rooted in shared democratic values, close people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors. The two large democracies have been Strategic Partners since 2006.

"Brazil is India’s largest trading partner in LAC region and bilateral engagement has continued to deepen in areas such as trade and investment, defence, energy, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, energy, including renewables, critical minerals, rare earth materials, science and technology and innovation, including in cooperation in the field of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and AI, space and people-to-people linkages. The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change and combating terrorism."

The MEA highlighted that the State Visit of President Lula will provide an opportunity for both sides to chart a forward-looking agenda for further strengthening bilateral Strategic Partnership and further deepen cooperation across bilateral, regional and global platforms, on issues of mutual interest.

--IANS

/as