Nakuul Mehta wishes wife Jankee Parekh on 14th wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Television star Nakuul Mehta penned a heartfelt anniversary wish for his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, as the couple celebrated another year of togetherness.

Sharing a set of cute and endearing throwback pictures with Jankee, Nakuul reflected on their journey of togetherness.

Alongside the pictures, Nakuul wrote, “Completed the seven year itch twice over and you continue to be my DermiCool through every season. Happy Anniversary to the mother of our children & the best half of us. I love you @jank_ee.”

Nakuul’s father also shared an emotional post in his social media account, and have Nakuul’s fans a glimpse into the family’s happiness.

Sharing pictures from the wedding, he wrote, “When a Fauji brat marries a Juhu girl and they end up hosting a parenting podcast together, you know the universe scripted a masterpiece. Today, my son Nakuul Mehta and his soulmate Jankee Parekh Mehta celebrate their wedding anniversary, started on 28 January 2012, and still stealing hearts like their first dance. Nakuul Mehta, the celebrated TV actor, host, and now parenting podcaster with Jankee on The Indian Parent Pod, turns real life chaos into comedy learning.” He added, “Jankee, the soulful singer, adds melody and magic to every mic moment and midnight lullaby. Nakuul bounced schools with my Navy transfers, while she bloomed in one sunny spot at Juhu, yet their love, seamless as a perfect take. Now blessed with Sufi, 5, the tiny hands on doer, and Rumi, 6 months, the giggling boss, they’ve built a home where laughter echoes louder than applause.”

Wishing them further, he wrote, “To my Nakuul and Janu, may your journey overflow with glowing health, cheeky banter, and endless ‘board meetings’ over Barmecha’s Coffee and bedtime stories. And to Sufi and Rumi, you’re the sparkling plot twist that makes your parents’ love story eternal. Happy Anniversary, you two. Here’s to more episodes of life, love, and laughter.”

For the uninitiated, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied the knot on January 28, 2012, after dating for several years. The couple are parents to two children, a 5 year-old son Sufi and their younger child Rumi who is just over a few months old.

Nakuul is known for being a popular TV star and Jankee is known for her singing skills.

