Nakuul Mehta & Jankee Parekh embrace parenthood for the second time, welcome baby girl 'Rumi'

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta and his better half Jankee Parekh Mehta have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed a baby girl, whom they decided to name 'Rumi'.

The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actor announced the arrival of their daughter on August 15 by sharing some adorable photos from the hospital on social media.

The first still showed their little son Sufi lovingly holding his baby sister in his arms. The other pic had Nakuul staring lovingly at his daughter. The last photo of the post featured Jankee lying on the hospital bed, smiling joyfully as she poses for a selfie with her husband.

Announcing the latest addition to their family, Nakuul wrote on his official Instagram handle: "She’s here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete. 15th August 2025...Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it...@rasshi_ganeriwal".

As soon as the post was up, wishes started pouring in for the new parents.

Mini Mathur penned in the comment section, "Oh this is beautiful !! Congratulations nakul & jankee!! How lucky is rumi to have sufi as big bro."

Gauhar Khan wrote, "Awwwww god bless...so happy for ur family. Many many congratulations".

Shriya Saran added, "Sending you both lots and lots of love".

Tahira Kashyup shared, Congratulations you both! What lovely names".

Dia Mirza commented, "So much love to all 4 of you".

Gajraj Rao said in Hindi, "A lot of love to all of you".

Bharti Singh mentioned, "Congratulations on Rumi's arrival."

Many others also congratulated Nakuul and Jankee on being blessed with a baby girl.

The couple had announced their second pregnancy back in June this year.

Nakuul and Jankee tied the knot on January 28, 2012. They became parents for the first time in 2021, as they welcomed a baby boy.

--IANS

pm/