JP Nadda launches vigilance week, urges citizens to make it institutional habit

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Vigilance is an institutional habit, said Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday, while launching the 'Vigilance Awareness Week 2025'.

The 'Vigilance Awareness Week' is being observed across the country from October 27 to November 2 with the theme -- 'Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility'.

The observance aims to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life, as well as fight corruption and unethical practices collectively as a society. The awareness campaign is in accordance with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

The Health Minister emphasised the importance of institutionalising ethical practices and building a culture of vigilance at every level of governance. He also administered and took the Integrity Pledge along with senior officers and staff of the Ministry.

“A checklist of do’s and don’ts should be prepared in simple, layman’s terms so that people do not end up doing anything wrong in good faith or under compassionate consideration," Nadda said.

"Training and capacity building should be a regular exercise so that everyone remains aware and alert,” he added.

Celebrated annually in the last week of October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (October 31), the initiative aims to foster greater public awareness about the importance of integrity, accountability, and ethical conduct in public life.

As a prelude to 'Vigilance Awareness Week 2025', the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had earlier in the month of August this year issued a circular advising all organisations to undertake a three-month campaign on Preventive Vigilance from August 18 to November 17.

The campaign focused on five key areas namely, (i) Disposal of pending complaints (ii) Disposal of pending cases (iii) Capacity building programs (iv) Asset Management, and (v) Digital initiatives.

Officials at the Ministry participated in the pledge ceremony and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding ethical values, transparency, and accountability in public service.

