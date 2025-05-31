Myntra's 22nd EORS live with over 4 million styles from 10,000+ brands

Bengaluru, May 31 (IANS) Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, on Saturday kicked off the 22nd edition of its flagship End of Reason Sale (EORS).

The much-awaited mega fashion shopping event is sure to dazzle fashion and beauty enthusiasts across the country. Shoppers from metros and non-metros can explore a vast selection of over 4 million styles from more than 10,000 brands, including international, domestic, and homegrown brands.

With something for every taste and trend, it’s the ultimate destination for those looking to refresh their wardrobes and beauty shelves with the season’s most stylish picks.

The categories that are witnessing traction from consumers during EORS include men's casual wear, men’s and women's ethnic wear, women's western wear, beauty, and personal care, watches and wearables, accessories, travel essentials, sports footwear, kids' wear, and wedding collections.

Several popular brands that are witnessing heightened traction include Levi’s, Nike, adidas, H&M, MANGO, L’Oreal, Lakme, Libas, Decathlon, New Balance, Wrogn, US Polo Assn., Puma, and Rare Rabbit, among others. From breezy silhouettes to vibrant statement pieces, the collections offer something for every occasion, mood, and personal style.

Adding to the thrill, FWD, Myntra's Gen-Z proposition, features over 200K+ trend-first styles from brands including SZN, Freakins, Bonkers Corner, Glitchez, Anouk Rustic, Lulu & Sky, KPOP, and Outzider among many others.

Exciting new launches for the 22nd edition of EORS

The 22nd edition of EORS is making shopping delightful with a slew of new launches. These include the US-based iconic brand GAP, and the famed designer Tarun Tahiliani’s luxury pret line -- OTT, both launching on Myntra for the first time. Other exciting new collection launches include Emporio Armani, Elie Saab, K-18, and the new Alia Bhatt x L’Oréal Casting Crème Gloss line, in the Beauty category.

Sneaker lovers are in for a treat with new arrivals including the adidas Originals Superstar 2, adidas Spaziel, Puma Palermo, and Lotto Leggenda.

Home and living get a refresh with stylish launches from Royal Oak, COIRFIT, Drogo. Furthermore, as part of its continued support for emerging made-in-India brands, customers are able to shop from new D2C brands launched under Myntra’s Rising Stars (MRS) Home Edit programme including Phool, Modish Couture, and Sleep Spa this season.

New launches in the watches and wearables category include Realme (Air 7 Pro, Air 7, and Wireless 5), Swiss Military, Noise Icon 2, Boult (K30 & W30), Daniel Klein, French Connection, and Belkin -- making this season of EORS one of the most comprehensive and thrilling yet.

“Each edition of EORS is a testament to Myntra’s vision of redefining the way India shops. It’s more than just an event, it’s a cultural moment that captures the spirit of a fashion-forward, evolving India. Every edition deepens our connection with customers, empowers emerging brands, and pushes the boundaries of tech-led, immersive shopping experiences,” said Bharath Kumar, Head of Revenue and Growth, Myntra.

“With this edition, we are expanding access to over 4 million styles across diverse categories, while inspiring customers to self-express through fashion,” he added.

With over 10k styles across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, M-Now has emerged as the go-to option for customers in Bengaluru, empowering fashion-forward shoppers to receive their orders starting in about 30 minutes.

This hyper-speed proposition offers a selection of globally loved brands, including Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Jack & Jones, ONLY, among others, along with premium beauty brands such as YSL, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Huda Beauty, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Etude, CORSX, Forest Essentials, Olaplex, CeraVe, Dyson, Bath & Body Works, and Estée Lauder. It also features Gen Z favorites like Crocs, Bewakoof, Roadster, Campus Sutra, and Dressberry.

This event features assured cashback with every purchase, and dynamic shopping events such as brand mania deals (8 pm-midnight), midnight steal runs (midnight - 8 am), grab or gone (8 am - 8 pm), and VIP special deals (6 pm daily for an hour).

Exciting partner bank offers on 22nd edition of EORS include Axis Bank & Flipkart Axis Bank: 10 per cent instant discount on credit cards and EMIs; ICICI Bank: 10 per cent instant discount on credit, debit cards and net banking; Kotak Mahindra Bank: 10 per cent instant discount on credit cards and EMIs; and Paytm UPI: assured cashback of Rs 20 on each transaction.

Myntra has generated over 20,000 employment opportunities through its partners for this edition of EORS. These roles span logistics, customer service, and last-mile operations, with around 4,500 delivery partners and 1,000 customer support champions added to strengthen last-mile and contact center capabilities.

Approximately 22 per cent of the new warehouse workforce comprises women, undertaking roles like sorting, grading, and packing across fulfilment centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi.

This seasonal workforce reflects wide geo-diversity, with hires from states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Backed by its expansive supply chain and the Kirana network under Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation (MENSA), Myntra’s delivery infrastructure will be the backbone of EORS 22.

Leveraging the power of social commerce for the 22nd edition of EORS

Taking engagement to the next level, Myntra is leveraging its powerful social commerce platforms to connect with its ever-growing base of fashion-conscious shoppers. Top influencers from across the country, are creating exclusive looks to inspire fashion and beauty enthusiasts.

Adding to the excitement is Myntra Minis, a cutting-edge feature revolutionizing how users interact with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content. Myntra Minis captivates Gen Z and millennials with vibrant, dynamic content, garnering 20 million views monthly on average, cementing itself as a game-changer in the world of immersive shopping.

--IANS

rvt/