Myntra launches Glamstream to fuel next phase of content-led commerce, eyes 15 pc uptick in engagement

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) Elevating its content-commerce strategy a notch higher, Myntra on Saturday announced the launch of Glamstream, a one-of-its-kind shoppable lifestyle content destination — seamlessly blending entertainment, fashion inspiration and purchase.

Built at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, Glamstream reflects how today’s young India likes to shop: entertainment built into their feed and instant access to what inspires them.

In its first phase, Glamstream will bring over 500 hours of content, including 15 Myntra exclusives and 4,000+ episodes of shared streams. These streams will feature 100+ celebrities such as Badshah, Vijay Deverekonda, Tabu, Zeenat Aman, Raveena Tandon, Tammanah Bhatia, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other well-known faces from Bollywood, OTT and the digital creator ecosystem.

The bite-size binge-worthy premium content repertoire includes music videos, travel, wedding and more vlogs, styling & beauty shows, podcasts, fictional shows and much more — all integrated with seamless product discovery.

Complementing the celeb content and integrated in Glamstream, is content from Ultimate Glam Clan (UGC)- Myntra’s thriving shopper-creator community, with over 1 million registered creators and 4.5 billion post views.

Launched in August 2024, UGC is now a significant pillar of Myntra’s next-gen content commerce playbook. By blending the authenticity of creator & shopper-driven content with the aspirational appeal of celebrity storytelling, Glamstream redefines fashion and lifestyle discovery and engagement like never before.

Unlike traditional shopping flows, Glamstream starts with content, brings entertainment-led discovery and embeds commerce within it. Every content piece includes interactive product trays that allow viewers to shop featured and relevant items in just two steps — from video to product detail to cart. The experience is housed on the Myntra app and accessible via a prominent floating action button on the homepage.

As a pioneer in the social commerce space, Myntra has been committed to innovating in the social commerce space with inspiration-led fashion discovery and purchase journeys enabled by M-Studio to Minis in the past.

“Fashion discovery today is increasingly driven by social feeds and cultural influence — yet much of that inspiration remains disconnected from the path to purchase. At Myntra, we believe there’s a better way and have consistently innovated to drive inspiration-led fashion discovery. What’s more, today’s consumers, especially Gen Z, also heavily rely on authentic, relatable content — user reviews and real imagery — before making purchase decisions,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra.

“With Glamstream, we’re reimagining commerce as a content-first experience — seamlessly bringing together authentic inspiration, entertainment, and instant access. As pioneers in this space, we are not just responding to how shopping is evolving — we are helping define its future by continuously exploring the new possibilities,” Balasubramanian added.

“Glamstream is transforming how users experience fashion. As a feature deeply embedded in our app, it leverages advanced video infrastructure, intelligent product tagging and real-time rendering to deliver a seamless, immersive shopping journey,” said Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, Vice President, Product Management and Design, Myntra.

“Our focus has been to ensure that every tap, swipe and scroll feels intuitive — enabling instant access for every inspiration. This is technology enabling discovery at its most natural and engaging form,” Swaminathan added.

As Glamstream evolves, Myntra will continue to explore newer, immersive content formats that seamlessly integrate fashion inspiration into the shopping journey.

Shoppers can soon expect AI-powered, personalised product recommendations within the Glamstream feed—spanning influencer-led, UGC, and celebrity content. The platform also aims to introduce creator storefronts, further enhancing discovery and deepening engagement.

