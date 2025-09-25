September 25, 2025 8:34 PM हिंदी

My husband's ties with India went beyond his role as Japan PM: Shinzo Abe's wife

Tokyo, Sep 25 (IANS) Recalling her late husband's deep love for India and his friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe has emphasised that the towering global statesman's ties with India went much beyond his role as Prime Minister.

"My husband’s ties with India went beyond his role as Prime Minister. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially, the two of them could feel each other’s warmth simply by exchanging a smile. There were many things my husband valued and cared for. It is my hope to carry them in my own helpful way," Akie Abe said in her remarks at an event held in Tokyo late Wednesday.

Former Japanese PM Abe had made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. His association with PM Modi went back many years, having known the Indian leader since his long stint as Gujarat Chief Minister.

Akie Abe reflected on the deep bond between the two leaders and her husband's long association with India during the first-ever beauty contest held on Wednesday. The event, hosted by Connect India Japan, united India and Japan through culture, elegance, and shared values. Chiharu Sakamoto (Japan) was crowned as Ms India Japan 2025, while Shelley Singh (India) was named the First Runners-Up.

Abe praised the organiser and Connect India Japan founder, Nupur Tewari, commending her for backing the initiative that has set the stage for a new era of people-to-people friendship, where cultural exchange meets women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

The evening also featured keynote addresses from R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Advisor at the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), both emphasising the significance of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchange in strengthening bilateral ties.

The jury panel brought together global voices, including Tomohiko Taniguchi, Speechwriter and Special Advisor to the Late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Advisor, JETRO; James Angelus, President, International Security Industry Council, Japan; Luma Naomi, Miss Grand Japan 2024; and Prof. Rajib Shaw of Keio University.

The event also featured cultural performances of Indian classical dance, Japanese music, and soulful collaborations, followed by a gala dinner celebrating friendship between two nations.

--IANS

akl/as

