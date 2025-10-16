October 16, 2025 1:38 PM हिंदी

Muthoot Capital’s Q2 profit falls 82 pc to Rs 2.83 crore

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Muthoot Capital Services Limited on Thursday reported a sharp decline in its quarterly profit, even as its revenue grew strongly during the September 2025 quarter (Q2 FY26).

The company’s net profit fell 82.3 per cent to Rs 2.83 crore, compared to Rs 15.97 crore in the same period last financial year (Q2 FY25).

However, the company’s total income showed healthy growth. Net sales rose 41.32 per cent to Rs 153.54 crore in September 2025, up from Rs 108.65 crore in September 2024.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also increased by 17.78 per cent to Rs 86.31 crore, compared to Rs 73.28 crore a year ago, the company said in its filing.

Despite the revenue rise, profitability took a hit, leading to a drop in earnings per share (EPS) to Rs 1.72 in September 2025 from Rs 9.71 in the same quarter last year.

On the stock market, Muthoot Capital shares were trading 5.2 per cent or Rs 14.20 lower at Rs 258.65 during the intra-day session on NSE.

In the last five days, the shares fell by 5.95 per cent, or Rs 16.45. Over the past month, the stock declined by 6.96 per cent, or Rs 19.35.

Recently, it dropped by Rs 1.78, or 0.68 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have fallen Rs 73.6, or 22.17 per cent.

Over the past one year, the stock is down 30.57 per cent, or Rs 113.8, according to official data.

Muthoot Capital Services Limited, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

Founded in 1994, the company primarily provides vehicle loans for two-wheelers and used cars, along with loans for commercial vehicles and small businesses.

It also offers investment products such as fixed deposits and subordinated debts.

The company continues to focus on offering accessible and simple financial products to customers across India.

