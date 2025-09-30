Musical saga on PM Modi premieres in Hyderabad, eminent leaders and celebrities laud his vision

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The musical saga “Mera Desh Pehle: The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi”, curated by noted lyricist Manoj Muntashir and produced by Deepak Gattani, was showcased at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The event drew a distinguished gathering of political leaders, cultural icons, and sportspersons, who hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life journey and his vision for India’s future.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu was among the prominent attendees at the screening.

Speaking at the event, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman underlined PM Modi’s contribution to India’s rise on the global stage. “His life and work serve as an inspiration for future generations, motivating the youth and all citizens to support his vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Despite geopolitical turbulences, we have become the fourth largest economy under his leadership, with a strong focus on Swadeshi,” he said.

Renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal expressed admiration for PM Modi’s efforts to elevate India’s stature, including in sports. “Anything said about Modi Ji would still be an understatement because of all he has done for our country. Everyone can see the progress India is making. We are becoming a strong nation in every field, including sports,” she said.

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao Madhavaneni described PM Modi as “a leader who has never known defeat and continues to inspire crores of people,” even suggesting that the Prime Minister is “truly deserving of the Nobel Prize.”

Former Governor Bandaru Dattatraya highlighted PM Modi’s humble beginnings and his determination to overcome hardships. “From a poor family background to becoming CM of Gujarat and later PM, he always worked tirelessly for the country,” he said.

Celebrated gastroenterologist Padma Vibhushan D. Nageshwar Reddy said PM Modi has contributed immensely to preserving culture and “bringing Indianness” into governance.

Telangana MP Eatala Rajender recalled Modi’s welfare initiatives. “From building toilets to providing houses for the poor, his focus has been to bridge disparities between rich and poor,” he noted.

Film director Boyapati Srinu added a personal touch, saying, “I love PM Modi because he has made India proud.”

The screening combined political reflection with cultural appreciation, portraying PM Modi’s journey from humble origins to global leadership. With its powerful storytelling, Mera Desh Pehle drew enthusiastic applause, resonating with the audience as both a tribute and an inspiration.

--IANS

sas/dan