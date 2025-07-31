Music director Vishal Chandrashekhar tells wife Sinduri: You always fight for what's right!

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Music director Vishal Chandrashekhar has now penned an adorable birthday wish to his wife Sinduri in which he has mentioned how she always fights for what is right and how her intent is always pure.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a lengthy birthday greeting, Vishal Chandrashekhar, who is best known for having scored music for several blockbusters including director Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, wrote, "To my love, my queen, my home. @singersinduri, The most precious moment of my life was when you said “I love you” over the phone 18 years ago. From that moment on, you’ve been gently filling all the small voids in my life with so much grace."

Stating that his wife had been "the voice of reason and sometimes a child", the music director added that his wife was the one person he could trust completely, always.

"Over the last few years, I’ve seen you grow into someone so strong, so clear, so mature that I often feel I need to catch up to your way of seeing the world. I’ve started seeing things sharper and clearer too, just by being around you. Of course, there’ve been little hiccups here and there, but one thing I know for sure: you always fight for what’s right. And I see so much pure intent in everything you do, da," he wrote.

Stating that he was happy to see her succeed, the music director admitted that he genuinely wanted to learn from her. In particular, he said he wanted to learn "...that beautiful clarity with which you work. That’s exactly what makes you, you."

Vishal Chandrashekhar concluded the note saying that he just wanted to be the last person to wish her on her birthday.

