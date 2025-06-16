Munawar Faruqui on ‘First Copy’: It’s a mix of nostalgia, hustle, and emotion

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) The makers of “First Copy” unveiled the trailer of the upcoming series on Monday. Its lead actor Munawar Faruqui, who is set to make his OTT debut with the project, said that it is a blend of nostalgia, hustle, and emotion.

It stars Munawar as Arif, the piracy mastermind, alongside Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.

Munawar said: "First Copy is that underdog story and extremely special to me as it marks my acting debut in a series. Playing the role of Arif was an interesting challenge; he’s full of life, has his flaws, but is someone with big dreams.”

He said that growing up, films were a huge part of his world, and this story took him back to those days.

“It’s a mix of nostalgia, hustle, and emotion, and I’m excited for the audience to see this new side of me," Munawar added.

The trailer offers a look into a world where the hunger for stories ran as deep as the desire for stardom. Set in the 1990s, at the heart of the story is Arif, a spirited young man whose street-smart instinct leads him to a world where film dreams are copied, consumed, and capitalised.

First Copy is set against a cultural landscape that reflects real issues of accessibility, nostalgia, and the value of original creation.

Krystle, who essays the role of Mona, said that her character is a woman of various masks, she is regal, wounded, and unapologetically proud.

The actress added: “For me, it was refreshing to portray a woman who refuses to disappear, even when the world tells her she’s past her prime. Her connection with Arif is about relevance, comfort, and maybe even redemption.”

Krystle said that First Copy gave her space to portray those quiet emotions between the lines, and that’s where her character Mona really lives.

Shedding light on his character Mahesh Kumar, actor Gulshan Grover added: “Playing Mahesh Kumar was like revisiting an era I’ve personally witnessed evolve. He’s commanding, calculating, and has built his world on influence and intimidation. He’s not here to please anyone, but to survive in a system he helped build.”

Gulshan said that the series brings back the essence of 1990s cinema, drama, chaos, and the emotional stakes.

He added: “It’s not just about the film industry, but about human ambition, and that makes it universally gripping.”

“This series is our tribute to the golden era of cinema, a time when every film felt like an event. We hope it brings back the charm of that era and reminds viewers of the powerful way stories connect us across generations.”says Farhan Zamma, Writer and Director of First Copy.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player said, “First Copy is a powerful underdog story — about a dreamer chasing ambition and identity amidst the chaos of the fascinating '90s film world,” he said.

“With Munawar Faruqui making his scripted series debut, the show brings a fresh, honest voice to an era when stories weren’t just entertainment — they were escape, connection, and hope”

First Copy is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player from 20 June.

