Mumbai Cricket Association to introduce a central contracts system for its players

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said on Wednesday that it will introduce a central contracts system for its players. The aim of introducing central contracts is to provide structured support and financial security for the players.

The move comes four years after the association had agreed in principle to a graded contract system and referred it to the Cricket Improvement Committee for operational details, but the plan stalled until now.

“To ensure long-term player development and well-being, the Apex Council has approved central contracts for players, reinforcing its commitment to providing structured support and financial security to emerging talent,” said the MCA Apex Council in its statement.

MCA also said it will start a T20 scouting tournament, which will serve as a supply line to the Mumbai T20 league, as well as start an inter-collegiate tournament named after former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

“An Inter-College Tournament will be instituted in the name of Dilip Vengsarkar, celebrating excellence, leadership, and the enduring legacy of Mumbai cricket. The tournament will serve as a vital platform for nurturing young talent at the collegiate level.

“In keeping with the evolving demands of modern cricket, a T20 tournament will be conducted as a dedicated scouting platform for the T20 Mumbai League, creating a clear and merit-based pathway for young players to progress to elite competitive levels,” added the MCA Apex Council.

President Ajinkya Naik said the series of these forward-looking decisions are aimed at building a strong, inclusive, and sustainable cricketing ecosystem in Mumbai. "Our vision is to create a robust pathway from college cricket to the highest levels of the game. Naming the Inter-College Tournament after Dilip Vengsarkar reflects the values of excellence and leadership that we want young cricketers to aspire to.

“Central contracts are a step towards empowering players with stability and confidence, while the T20 scouting tournament will ensure that Mumbai continues to identify and nurture talent suited for the future of the game," he said.

--IANS

nr/bsk/