Mulder’s monumental 367 lights up day as South Africa tightens grip over Zimbabwe

Bulawayo, July 7 (IANS) Wiaan Mulder produced an innings for the ages on the second day of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, smashing a career-best 367 not out before making the bold decision to declare during the lunch break with South Africa at 626 for 5 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The stand-in captain, who walked off unbeaten and just 33 runs short of Brian Lara’s record 400, chose team over personal glory in a move that will spark debate for days to come. Mulder’s innings, filled with authority and composure, featured 49 fours and four sixes, one of which cleared the ground altogether. Mulder is captaining the side in the absence of injured Keshav Maharaj.

Resuming at 465 for 4 alongside Dewald Brevis, Mulder continued to dominate on a batting-friendly surface. Brevis fell for 72, but Kyle Verreynne joined hands with Mulder to add a further 113 runs.

Mulder crossed milestones along the way, surpassing Hashim Amla’s 311 to register the highest Test score by a South African. His father watched on from the stands, having travelled specially after Mulder’s promotion to captaincy.

If the declaration at 626 for 5 raised eyebrows, the bowlers soon justified it. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 170 in just 43 overs, with debutant Prenelan Subrayen starring with figures of 4-42.

The pace duo of Codi Yusuf and Corbin Bosch dented the top order before Mulder and the spinners shared the spoils. Only Sean Williams showed resistance with a fighting 43 as the visitors were made to follow on.

In their second innings, Zimbabwe ended at 51 for 1 after 16 overs, still trailing by 405 runs. Corbin Bosch cleaned up Dion Myers early, while Kaitano (33 not out) and Welch (11 not out) survived as bad light forced early stumps.

Brief scores:

South Africa 626/5 in 114 overs (Wiaan Mulder 367 not out, Kyle Verreynne 43; Tanak Chivanga 2-112, Kundai Matigimu 2-124) lead Zimbabwe 170 & 52/1 in 16 overs (Takudzwanashe Kaitano 34 not out, Nick Welch 6 not out; Corbin Bosch 1-21) by 405 runs

