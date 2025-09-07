September 07, 2025 5:15 AM हिंदी

Mukesh Tiwari: Confusion makes for the best comedy

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) There are not many instances when actor Mukesh Tiwari does comedy but whenever he does, it turns out to be nothing short of iconic, cue “Jaldi bol subah Panvel nikalna hai”. The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming film ‘One Two Cha Cha Chaa’ another addition to his limited list of comedies.

The actor, who will be seen tickling the funny bone of the audience, has said that best comedy often arises from confusion.

The makers of the film released a new poster of the film on Saturday. Directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur, the film promises confusion, chaos, and a laugh riot that audiences can enjoy with their families this festive season.

Talking about the Mukesh Tiwari said, “I’ve always believed confusion makes for the best comedy, and this film is living proof. ‘One Two Cha Cha Cha’ is the kind of mad entertainer you’ll want to watch again and again with your family”.

Lalit Prabhakar who was previously seen in National Award-winning films like Anandi Gopal, couldn’t contain his excitement, “This film is absolute madness on wheels! Every scene had us laughing out loud while shooting, and that chaos is exactly what audiences will enjoy on screen”.

Behind the scenes, the film boasts an exceptional creative team production design by Bijon DasGupta, cinematography by Amol Gole, editing by Ranjit Bahadur, action by Abbas Ali Moghul, music by Vishal & Sangeet, Ripul Sharma, and Aishwarya Nigam, choreography by Chinni Prakash and Adil Shaikh, and background score by National Award-winner Harshwardhan Rameshwar.

Ashutosh Rana, who is known for his intense roles, feels that the film allowed him to explore a different world. He said, “People usually see me in intense roles, but this film let me dive into a different kind of madness. The comedy, the timing, the confusion, it's a joy to watch and perform”.

Produced by Pellucidar Production Pvt Ltd, the film is set to release on October 31, 2025.

