August 06, 2025 4:08 PM हिंदी

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actor-producer Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his obsession with his iconic television show ‘Shaktimaan’, has shared that he shares healthy relations with the fellow actors of Indian epic television show ‘Mahabharat’.

The actor-producer spoke with IANS recently in light of his recently released song. When asked if he is still in touch with the cast of ‘Mahabharat’, the actor told IANS, “We have lived as a family. We have been together for 2 years. Everyone had good relations with me. But we never met. Because everyone is fixed in their own lives. But we talk on the phone”.

He further mentioned, “In some functions, both come together. But again, two of the actors left. Even Girija Shankar is in America. He sent me a message for a Gujarati film. Watch Mukesh Khanna's film. So we have good relations”.

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had shared an update on the reboot of his legendary television show ‘Shaktimaan’. The show is being adapted for a feature-length title.

The actor-producer said that the film is ready to engage the audience but it has hit a roadblock. When asked about the roadblock, the actor gave a very vague response but also assured that some day the film will definitely release in theatres, as he called it an important film.

Prior to this, the actor had also spoken up about actress Urvashi slamming the National Awards for conferring the Best Actor award to Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan.

Urvashi, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, bagged the National Award for the 'Best Supporting Actress' for her performance in ‘Ullozhukku’. She raised questions regarding the fairness of the jury and criteria used to honour SRK with the prestigious award.

Mukesh Khanna was asked to comment on this during an exclusive conversation with IANS. The senior actor pointed out that it is also political to say that the National Award should have been given to an actor from the South film industry.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Indian stock market falls amid mixed approach post RBI's MPC; Sensex declines 166 points

Indian stock market ends a tad lower after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged

Mohammed Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Sachin Tendulkar after teh fast bowler's heroics in The Oval Test against England. Photo credit: IANS

Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves, I love his attitude, says Tendulkar

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Rate cut likely in next RBI MPC meet amid global developments: Morgan Stanley

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Mukesh Khanna talks about his relations with ‘Mahabharat’ co-actors

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Flood threat issued in parts of Pakistan amid heavy rainfall

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

Installed solar PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 91.6 GW in India: Centre

PM Modi hails MoS for showcasing growth of India’s handloom sector

PM Modi hails remarkable growth in India’s handloom sector

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Rashmika Mandanna steps into a politician’s avatar, dons a crisp saree; Is a new project in the works?

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Court rejects Ajaz Khan’s anticipatory bail plea in publication of pornographic content case

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years

Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years