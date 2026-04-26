Mujtaba Aziz Naza on the growing shift towards independent music & the impact of AI

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza shared his views on the growing shift among artists towards independent music.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mujtaba said that independent music provides the artists with the creative freedom to follow their hearts, something which is missing in the film music.

He was asked, "Many artists today are moving towards independent music for creative freedom. What is your perspective on this shift?"

To this, the singer and composer said, "Independent music offers a lot of freedom. In films, there are multiple stakeholders—directors, producers, composers—each with their own vision. That can limit an artist’s expression. But independently, you can create what you truly believe in. Today, platforms like social media have made it easier to reach audiences directly, which is a big advantage."

During the interaction, Mujtaba also talked about the rising influence of AI in the music industry.

He shared that while AI plays a significant role as an assistant, it does not have the potential to replicate the soul of music. Mujtaba pointed out that there are some feelings and inspirations that can only be created by humans.

When asked, "With the rapid rise of AI in music, do you think it can ever replicate the soul of Sufi or Qawwali?" he said that "AI is helpful in many ways, but it cannot replicate the soul of music. Music is deeply emotional and spiritual. AI operates within limitations, while human creativity is boundless. There are certain feelings and inspirations that only a human mind can create."

Speaking about the growing concern regarding AI cloning artists’ voices and who should hold the rights in case of a conflict, the Sufi singer said that if someone’s voice is being used, they should definitely have the rights.

"It’s only fair. This is something the industry needs to address seriously", he concluded.

--IANS

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