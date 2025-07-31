Mrunal Thakur teaches Farah Khan’s cook Dilip viral step of ‘The Po Po Song’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur taught choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan’s star cook Dilip the viral step of ‘The Po Po Song’ from the film “Son Of Sardar 2”.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared a video of Mrunal teaching Dilip the step of the dance and said that it is also for “exercise” for the jawline.

She said in Hindi: “So this dance step is a dance step of exercise. To keep your jawline in a cinch, press your cheeks like this. And on the rhythm… 5, 6, 7, go.”

Farah captioned the post: “When the beautiful @mrunalthakur comes home with @ajaydevgn n teaches Dilip the viral step of #sonogsardar2 .. full vlog tomorrow on my YouTube channel.”

Son of Sardaar 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It is a standalone sequel to the 2012 action comedy film Son of Sardaar, and stars Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sanjay Mishra. It is also the posthumous film of Mukul Dev. In the film, a man fakes being a war hero to assist a couple in gaining their parents' approval for their marriage.

On July 29, Farah shared that he received a hand-written letter by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

She said she had asked for this and the megastar gave her such a beautiful handwritten letter. Farah also shared that the letter was written at 3.13 AM.

“Mr. Bachchan is watching our vlogs and I am going to read this letter for you all now.”

Farah then went on to read the letter by Big B.

“Dearest Farah, there are moments when exceptional talents in various diverse mediums goes beyond any appreciation. Appreciation as a word describing your enormous creative contribution falls short by miles. May you continue your outspoken verbosity in the years ahead My love, affection and regards, Amitabh Bachchan.”

For the caption, Farah wrote: “Thank youuuuu @amitabhbachchan sirrrrrr uv made my year!! So sporting, so gracious and such good English to boot lovvv u Amitji. (sic).”

