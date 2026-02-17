Mrunal Thakur talks about the biggest challenge for love in modern times

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’, has said that love in modern times faces the biggest challenge of communication.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that the age of the Internet has led to exhaustion because of the endless options.

The actress told IANS, “The only problem today is communication. And as an actor, it gets even more difficult because sometimes if I am playing an actor who requires me to be in a mental state of mind, which is not really on a positive side, it might reflect on how I am with my partner or in that case, be my family and friends. But as an actor, I speak for myself, I try not to bring my characters home”.

She further mentioned, “And communication, it's a pro and a con also. When I was spending some quality time with Abhimanyu Dasani’s mom, Bhagyashree ma'am, she would tell us about her romantic story, how her love story began. Like, there was a significance of each other's time, you know, at that time, at that place, at that PCO, at this location where there is no range, she would wait for that call to happen, for that one call in one week. So, the significance of love at that time, the way it was, I think things have gotten brittle, ruined also because there are so many modes and ways of communicating. That simple love was good”.

Meanwhile, ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sandeepa Dhar, and Ayesha Raza. The film, produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is set to release on February 20, 2026.

--IANS

aa/