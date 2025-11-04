November 04, 2025 12:17 PM हिंदी

Mrunal Thakur showcases hilarious post eye make-up struggles

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur showcased a very relatable make-up struggle and added a sprinkle of humour to it.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself standing in front of a mirror after doing her make-up for a shot. As she’s called to set, the actress absentmindedly rubs her eye, only to realise the grave mistake she’s made. She quickly tries to fix her eye make-up, but all in vain.

Mrunal wrote as the caption: “Eye tried my best!”

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, which is now set to release on June 5, 2026. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.

It was on October 31, when the makers of the upcoming David Dhawan’s directorial “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” announced the new release date. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2026.

The film’s production banner Tips Films on Friday morning took to Instagram and shared a vibrant announcement poster.

“Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi — kyunki jab ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in cinemas on 5th June 2026 #DavidDhawan @rameshtaurani #Maximilian @varundvn @hegdepooja @mrunalthakur @manieshpaul @jimmysheirgill @chunkypanday @imouniroy @kingaliasgar @rajeshkumar.official @therakeshbedi @kubbrasait @farhadsamji @sajawalyunus @kamera002 @csd.studios #SachinJigar @parijatpoddar @remodsouza @vijayganguly #AkiNarula @samidha.wangnoo.”

Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared the film, which also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy to name a few.

--IANS

dc/

Neil Nitin Mukesh poses with wife Rukmini: 'Love makes you lose yourself, beautifully'

Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride as he wishes grandson Agastya Nanda success and love for 'Ikkis'

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Kirti Kulhari calls McLeod Ganj one of her favorite places in India

ESTIC2025 marked by India's big deep-tech leap: Jitendra Singh

Ram Charan says India's world cup win will inspire young girls to 'believe & dream'

Bangladesh: NCP alleges attempt to derail Feb 2026 election by faction within Yunus-led interim govt

GJEPC calls for customs overhaul, concessional credit to boost gems, jewellery exports

Ankita Konwar says hubby Milind Soman is kind of 'rare that mediocrity can't ever touch" in heartfelt birthday post

Smriti, Jemimah and Deepti named in ICC Women's World Cup Team of the Tournament

