Mrunal Thakur shares her message of love for younger generation

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’, has a message for the younger generation with regards to love.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and shared that patience is something that the younger generation need to work on when it comes to preserving and protecting love.

When asked if options exhaust love in the digital world, the actress told IANS, “They do. Look at where we are. And also, that's probably why we give up on each other. There is something so beautiful about our characters in the film, Shashank and Roshni is, even if they're born in the current era, they're such old school people. They're not giving up on each other, like how it is today. Suddenly, we block each other if there is a fight”.

She further mentioned, “And then you say, ‘Hey, we are cut from a different cloth. We're not the same people’. You're not meant for each other. And people are just giving up on each other very easily. I just want each and every teenager out there to believe that love exists. Please do not give up on love. It is beautiful. It is magical. If you are with the right person, just be patient enough to not jump onto any board, just be patient enough to wait for the right person to enter in your life, because the moment he or she does, life is easy”.

Meanwhile, ‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sandeepa Dhar, and Ayesha Raza. The film, produced by Zee Studios, Bhansali Productions, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal and Bharat Kumar Ranga in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. The film is set to release on February 20, 2026.

--IANS

aa/