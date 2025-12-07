Madhya Pradesh: 10 hardcore Maoists surrender before CM Mohan Yadav

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 7 (IANS) In a significant development, Madhya Pradesh’s 10 hardcore Maoists surrendered before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Balaghat on Sunday.

Balaghat shares its borders with Maoist-affected areas of Chhattisgarh state. Earlier, a police source had clued in about the surrender of 11 Maoists.

The surrender, carried out under the state’s ‘Rehabilitation through Rebirth’ initiative, marked a turning point as these cadres had long been associated with violent incidents in the KB and MMC (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh Central) zones.

Their past involvement included IED blasts, firing on police, spreading fear among villagers, controlling forest routes, and attacking operational teams—activities that posed a constant challenge to security agencies.

In a programme, Chief Minister Yadav handed over to each of the surrendered Maoists a copy of the Indian Constitution. Yadav affirmed that the state government is working to make Madhya Pradesh free from Naxal influence, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He stressed that no individual has the right to take up arms against the nation. Urging Maoists to embrace the government’s rehabilitation policy, CM Yadav assured that every possible step will be taken to safeguard their lives, support their progress, and help them reintegrate into the mainstream of society.

Under sustained pressure from ground operations and the government’s rehabilitation policy, the Maoists laid down their arms, including AK-47s, INSAS rifles, SLRs, and BGLs, before the Chief Minister.

The event is being seen as a major indication of the weakening grip of Naxalites in the KB region.

Chief Minister Yadav, while encouraging officers and soldiers, emphasised that the anti-Naxal campaign is being continuously strengthened. He announced the sanctioning of 15 new temporary camps and 882 posts for the Special Support Squad. The CM highlighted that constant monitoring, intensive investigations, and decisive actions have sharply reduced Naxalite presence in the state.

CM Yadav also noted that 46 “One-Stop Facility Centres” were opened last year in Naxal-affected areas, offering employment opportunities, forest rights certificates, and essential services. Paying tribute to martyr Ashish Sharma, he stated that 328 police officers, including members of the Hawk Force, have been granted out-of-turn promotions for their exemplary service.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana reaffirmed that the campaign has gained strength under the Chief Minister’s leadership, with new camps established and forces expanded. He stressed that officers and soldiers are being continuously motivated, and the results are evident in the rising number of surrenders.

Makwana added that the Madhya Pradesh Police is committed to achieving a Naxal-free India, with notable progress in integrating youth and citizens from affected areas into the mainstream through employment and skill development.

The surrender ceremony was attended by the Minister in charge of Transport and School Education and Balaghat, Uday Pratap Singh, along with senior police officers and personnel.

Among those who surrendered were Surendra alias Kabir alias Soma Sodhi, Rakesh Odi alias Manish, Lalsingh Maravi alias Singa alias Praveen, Shilpa Nuppo, Salita alias Savitri Alawa, Naveen Nuppo alias Hidma, Jaishila alias Lalita Oyam, Vikram alias Hidma Vatti, Jarina alias Jogi Musak, and Samar alias Samaru alias Raju Atram.

This collective decision to return to the mainstream is being hailed as a major success for Madhya Pradesh’s rehabilitation policy and a decisive step towards weakening the Naxal network in the region.

