MP: Mobile medical units strengthen healthcare in Vidisha, take treatment to tribals' homes

Vidisha, July 5 (IANS) Mobile medical units, a centrally sponsored initiative aimed at providing healthcare to tribal communities within their vicinity, are yielding impressive results in Madhya Pradesh, with even locals admiring the move.

Vidisha, located about 65 km from Bhopal, has witnessed a marked uplift in healthcare services as the tribal communities are receiving treatment for multiple ailments within their homes. Their remote location no longer remains a hindrance to healthcare access, and they no longer have to travel long distances.

The mobile medical units, equipped with all modern tools and medical equipment, are providing them treatment in their own habitats, and the tribals are also upbeat and overjoyed with this initiative.

In MP’s Vidisha alone, ten mobile medical units were started under the PM JANMAN Yojana for serving the Sahariya tribals, in particular. In the past year, these mobile units have been instrumental in equipping the tribals with essential medical care.

Equipped with all kinds of modern medical equipment, including X-rays, a stretcher, and an Oxygen cylinder, these vans travel to different locations inside the villages and address all medical needs of the tribal communities. It is also powered with a GPS system to help navigate the bylanes and streets of the tribal belt.

Paramedic staff Lucky Sharma told IANS that the mobile medical units conduct routine health check-ups of the tribal population and also extensively monitor throat and breast cancer cases. If any person is suspected of such diseases, they are referred to larger hospitals.

Many locals praised the initiative and thanked the government for the welfare scheme.

Many of them, speaking to IANS, spoke about various benefits of the scheme, launched under the PM JANMAN Scheme. They thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a host of public welfare schemes, including free ration, subsidised gas cylinders and more.

"We are getting medicines at our homes, and our children are also getting vaccinated," said a local, while another one thanked the government for facilitating employment opportunities for their children.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh is home to many tribal communities, which include Sahariya, Bhariya and Baiga. Due to their secluded lifestyle and lack of awareness, these tribals have largely remained deprived of medical facilities, but with these mobile medical units, they have been brought into the mainstream.

