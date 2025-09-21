September 21, 2025 6:18 PM हिंदी

MP Minister Vishwas Sarang joins traders in Narela to promote 'Swadeshi' initiative

Madhya Pradesh: Vishwas Sarang joins traders in Narela to promote ‘Swadeshi’ initiative

Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Vishwas Sarang on Friday joined a local campaign being run by traders in the Narela Assembly constituency to promote the adoption of 'Swadeshi' products. The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal on his birthday, urging citizens to choose domestic products to help India become a developed nation by 2047.

Traders in Narela have taken the lead by pledging to stock and sell only Swadeshi goods in their shops. To spread awareness, many shops have displayed clear lists distinguishing between Swadeshi and foreign products.

Speaking to IANS, Sarang said: "The effort is to encourage the public to shift more and more towards Swadeshi. Following the Prime Minister's call, traders here have taken the initiative seriously. They’ve put up lists of Swadeshi and foreign goods in their shops. The Prime Minister is a leader whose initiatives are widely accepted by the public. Traders are already saying this initiative is very successful. I too urge everyone to support and adopt Swadeshi."

Earlier this week, while addressing a public gathering on his 75th birthday in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Prime Minister Modi had stressed the importance of choosing locally made products during the upcoming festive season.

“This is the season of festivals, and at this time, we must focus on the mantra of Swadeshi. I have a humble request to my 140 crore fellow countrymen — whatever you buy, it should be made in our country. It should carry the sweat and hard work of an Indian. It should carry the fragrance of the soil of our motherland," he had said.

PM Modi had appealed to the trader community to lead by example.

"I especially appeal to my trader brothers and sisters—support me in this effort. Stand with me for the betterment of the nation. I want to see India become a developed country by 2047. The path to that goal lies through Atmanirbhar Bharat and a self-reliant India," he added.

Since 2014, under PM Modi’s leadership, campaigns like Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local have emphasised domestic manufacturing, reduced foreign dependence, and promoted startups and MSMEs, reviving Swadeshi values and economic nationalism.

--IANS

jk/vd

LATEST NEWS

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar presented with Acharya Tulsi Award for women empowerment

NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar presented with Acharya Tulsi Award for women empowerment

Seva Pakhwada: Pan-India 'Namo Yuva Run' instils enthusiasm, patriotism among youth 

Seva Pakhwada: Pan-India 'Namo Yuva Run' instils enthusiasm, patriotism among youth 

Anya Singh speaks up on importance of firmly standing the ground in the world of art

Anya Singh speaks up on importance of firmly standing the ground in the world of art

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul undergo skills and strength training at BCCI CoE ahead of upcoming season. Photo credit: IANS file photos

Rohit, Rahul undergo skills and strength training at BCCI CoE ahead of upcoming season

Suhana Khan calls brother Aryan 'Always number 1' after the success of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Suhana Khan calls brother Aryan 'Always number 1' after the success of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Pakistan: Petition filed in Islamabad HC against Imran Khan's posts on X

Pakistan: Petition filed in Islamabad HC against Imran Khan's posts on X

Helen Flanagan is open to dating again, she just doesn’t know where to start

Helen Flanagan is open to dating again, she just doesn’t know where to start

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe, Rosemary Wanjiru triumph in Berlin Marathon on Sunday. Photo credit: Berlin Marathon/X

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe, Rosemary Wanjiru triumph in Berlin Marathon

Tusshar Kapoor says he is 'a small-town boy at heart' during his Jhansi work trip

Tusshar Kapoor says he is 'a small-town boy at heart' during his Jhansi work trip

PM Modi launches ‘GST Utsav’ from tomorrow, calls it 'festival of savings for Indians'

‘GST Utsav’ from tomorrow, will be a 'festival of savings' for all countrymen, says PM Modi