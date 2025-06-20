June 20, 2025 11:13 PM हिंदी

MP League: Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss against Lions

Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss to Jabalpur Royal Lions in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Friday. Photo credit: MPL

Gwalior, June 20 (IANS) Jabalpur Royal Lions produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Rewa Jaguars by 21 runs in Match 16 of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium on Friday, ending Rewa’s unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Asked to bat first, Jabalpur got off to a shaky start, losing both openers early to a fiery spell from Saransh Surana. The Jaguars' pacer struck twice in the power-play to rattle the Lions’ top order.

However, Siddharth Patidar held his ground and led the rebuilding phase with a resilient 51 off 36 balls, mixing caution with well-timed aggression. Just when he looked set to anchor deeper, Saransh struck again, completing a stellar four-wicket haul and putting Jabalpur under pressure.

With the scoreboard reading a modest 117/6 in 16.1 overs, the Lions looked set for a total in the 160-170 range. But then came a stunning late flourish from Ritik Tada and Sanjog Singh. The duo unleashed a brutal assault in the final overs, stitching together an unbeaten 68-run partnership.

Ritik blazed his way to 45 not out off 22 balls at a strike rate of 204.5, while Sanjog hammered a quick 36 not out off 14 deliveries at a strike rate of 257.1, propelling Jabalpur Royal Lions to a formidable 185/6.

Chasing 186, Rewa Jaguars’ opener Prithviraj Singh Tomar provided a steady start with a composed 52 off 41 balls, but the middle-order crumbled under pressure. Despite a late fightback from Mukul Raghav, who remained unbeaten on 42 off 28 balls, Rewa fell short and finished at 164/6, conceding their first defeat of the season.

The standout performer for Jabalpur with the ball was Pankaj Patel, who set the tone with figures of 4-36, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Speaking after the match, Ritik Tada credited the finish to team awareness and pitch reading. “The plan was simple. We saw the wicket had moisture, and it was soft, so we initially thought 170 would be a good total. But after early wickets, we revised the aim to around 160. In the end, the finish went well and we managed to set a strong total,” he said.

When asked about his approach at the crease, Ritik added, “The idea was to take some time and get set, because the wicket wasn’t easy and the ball wasn’t coming on. After 5-6 balls, I got a feel of the wicket and the bowler’s strategy. I kept that in mind and capitalised on their mistakes.”

Ritik also reflected on his current focus during the tournament, “Right now, I’m focusing more on game awareness, understanding what the situation demands and responding accordingly.”

The victory marked a strong resurgence for Jabalpur Royal Lions, who had remained winless in their first three games of the season. With this result, they have now secured back-to-back wins, gaining crucial momentum as the league phase progresses.

—IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table as Bengaluru Bravehearts & Delhi Redz register wins in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table (Ld)

Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss to Jabalpur Royal Lions in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Friday. Photo credit: MPL

MP League: Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss against Lions

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa reaches the audience

Hockey Karnataka and Hockey Himachal win in women's section; AP, Odisha emerge victorious in men's section on Day 3 of the Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey Masters Cup: Karnataka, Himachal in women's; AP, Odisha win in men's section

Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League (RPL) Season 1 of the at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday.

RPL Season 1: Second consecutive win for Delhi Redz; beat Kaling Black Tigers

A still from Ghaati (Photo credit: UV Creations X)

Promo of first single 'Sailore' from Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's 'Ghaati' released

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

As Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jhankaar Beats' turns 22 makers reveal if a sequel is in the works?

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Stage set for world to celebrate International Day of Yoga

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP calls on interim govt to repatriate Rohingyas