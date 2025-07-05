MP: Eklavya model residential schools shaping future of tribal students in Chhindwara

July 05, 2025 10:07 PM हिंदी

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh), July 5 (IANS) Eklavya model residential schools, launched by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for providing quality education to tribal students, are showing significant results in the region, by shaping their character as well as future.

Eklavya model residential school, opened in the Tamia region of Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh last year, is providing education to tribal students and also preparing them for competitive examinations, thereby laying the foundation for their entry into the mainstream workforce.

All facilities like boarding and lodging are free for the students in this school, while technical education, computer lab, sports, culture, music, drama, and art are also provided for their holistic learning.

Children of the tribal community study in this school, as they have been built exclusively for them.

Rakesh Kushwaha, the Principal of Eklavya Model Residential School, speaking to IANS, said, "The speciality of this school is that it is established in tribal-dominated areas where the population exceeds 20,000 or where more than 50 per cent of the population is tribal. In such regions, the central government runs these schools for tribal children, providing them with all necessary facilities free of cost."

The main facilities available for students at this Eklavya Adarsh ​​Residential School include residential facility, accommodation, food, sports and others.

A student told IANS, "The Central Government organises a major cultural festival every year through Eklavya Model Residential Schools. This event takes place in four stages. First, competitions are held at the district school level. Selected students then move on to the zonal level, where they compete. Those who qualify at the zonal level go on to participate at the national level, which is organised by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) at different locations each year."

The school offers education from class 6 to class 12 and prepares them to get admission into higher education and professional courses.

