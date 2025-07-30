Mouni Roy thanks Chiranjeevi for his 'kindness & biriyani' during Vishwambhara shoot

July 30, 2025 5:04 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy thanked Chiranjeevi for all his 'kindness & the best biriyani' during the shoot of their fantasy action drama, "Vishwambhara".

Mouni recently filmed a special dance number with the Megastar for the project that marks her Tollywood debut.

Treating the Insta Fam with some behind-the-scenes photos and videos of the peppy number, the 'Naagin' actress wrote, "What honour dancing beside you for the last few days @chiranjeevikonidela sir. A legendary actor but even a better human being. Felt the affection and respect and shall never forget this wonderful experience. Thank you for all the kindness and the best biriyani ever. We love you."

Elated to dance on the steps of choreographer Ganesh Acharyaa, Mouni penned, "@ganeshacharyaa Masterjeeeeee!!!! How lucky to be working with you and learning from you in two songs this month. You are the very best. Always have been and will be in awe of your craft and shall always be scared to show you my dance routine in rehearsals, hehe. See you soonly."

Last but not least, Mouni showed her gratitude for the team behind her "Vishwambhara" track in the following words, "Shweta, Sachin, Suman, Swara & krish thank you so much for all your patience. And the love with which you teach me the choreography. All my love for you guys always. And my team, my rocks @trishilagoculdas @anusoru @mukeshpatilmakeup @chettiarqueensly @amannagoshe Nandini & vaijanti, thank you for showing up everyday and working your magic. Can’t wait for you all to see it x #vɪsʜᴡᴀᴍʙʜᴀʀᴀ."

This is the first time Mouni will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi on the screen.

Recently, the makers, UV Creations, posted a fun BTS video of Mouni and Chiranjeevi tapping a foot together to what is being touted as an energetic and fast-paced dance number.

Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, "Vishwambhara" will also see Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, and Ashika Ranganath in crucial roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/

