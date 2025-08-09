Mouni Roy pens romantic birthday note for hubby Suraj Nambiar

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has penned a heartfelt note for her husband Suraj Nambiar and said that her best time started when she met him.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a string of pictures with Suraj from their romantic getaways and expressed that her love for him is without reason.

“Eight years almost & errrr fighting,dunno about what im writing. I don’t know coz my love for you doesn’t bear reason ,In best days or in worst, Come ruin or rapture, in sickness and in health. You bother me, come bother me not …… (sic),” she wrote.

The actress added that she loves Suraj for all his perfections and eccentricities.

“Happy birthday hubby P.s perfectly splendid or perfectly disastrous You can’t …! Ok bye. Happy birthday x (sic),” Mouni added.

Mouni married Suraj, a Dubai-based Malayali businessman, in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies in Panaji, Goa, following a three-year relationship in 2022.

The actress’ latest release is Salakaar, a spy thriller. Inspired by real life events, Salakaar takes you deep into a world where loyalty is currency, silence is survival, and one man’s past mission could decide the fate of a nation.

The show by Faruk Kabir, which also stars Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma, is told across two timelines - 1978 and 2025.

Mouni had earlier said that her character isn’t just brave, she’s complicated, conflicted and incredibly resilient.

Mouni said, “This is one of the most emotional roles I’ve ever done. My character isn’t just brave, she’s complicated, conflicted, and incredibly resilient. She operates in a high-risk zone, but she also carries her personal trauma and history into every decision. The trailer gives just a hint of the layered storytelling, and I feel privileged to be part of a project that dares to go deeper.”

Salakaar is streaming on JioHotstar. The series is produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films.

