Mouni Roy calls Mahek from 'The Wives' one of her 'craziest characters' yet

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy called Mahek from Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives" one of the craziest characters she ever got a chance to play.

Dropping some photos from the shoot diaries on her official Insta handle, Mouni spilled her emotions through the caption.

"Wrapped this beautiful film #thewives and it’s gonna be one of my most favourite ones in my story book of life. (sic)," she shared.

Thanking Bhandarkar for trusting her with the role, she wrote, "Grateful to @imbhandarkar sir for trusting me with Mahek, one of the craziest characters I have ever played."

Lauding her co-stars Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala, the 'Naagin' actress added, "Thank you sir, working with you has been on my bucket list. To my wonderful costars. Thank you for being the kindest loveliest most giving costars. Coming soonly in theatres near you. All love. Only love x."

Reacting to the post, the 'Fashion' maker commented, "It was fun working with you, @imouniroy...Sure, the role of Mehek will be an eye opener for the audiences and your fans. #TheWives".

As the team recently wrapped up the shoot for "The Wives", Bhandarkar penned a note on social media, saying, "Today marks the wrap-up of my 16th film, #TheWives,#IntheShadowofStardom an original & captivating story set in the glamorous world of star wives that we have delved into. Bringing this project to life is beyond exciting. Your unwavering support means the world as we completed the principal photography of the film. Endless gratitude to the dedicated actors & technicians who poured their hearts day and night into this project. Thanks to the team of Bhandarkar Entertainment & PJ motion pictures."

"The Wives" has been jointly backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.

--IANS

pm/

