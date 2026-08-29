MoS Margherita visits India-funded project preserving shared heritage site in Laos

Vientiane, Aug 29 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday visited the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage City of Luang Prabang, which is being preserved by Government of India (GoI) funded projects.

“Delighted to visit the UNESCO World Heritage City of Luang Prabang and witness GoI-funded Quick Impact Projects preserving our shared heritage, promoting tourism and benefiting communities at the grassroots,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

“Witnessed the signing of the MoU between India and Laos for the conservation and restoration of the mural paintings at Wat Pa Khae Temple, with GoI assistance, and unveiled a plaque marking the project. The Ramayana and Jataka-themed paintings beautifully reflect the deep civilizational and cultural connect between India and Laos,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Margherita interacted with the Indian diaspora in Laos and appreciated their contribution in strengthening ties between the two nations.

“Wonderful interacting with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Lao PDR. Appreciated their immense contribution to strengthening the close, friendly ties between our two nations. Our community continues to serve as an invaluable living bridge,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

He also interacted with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) alumni in Vientiane.

“Interacted with the vibrant ITEC and ICCR alumni in Vientiane. Truly inspiring to see how India's capacity-building partnerships continue to contribute to the developmental journey of Lao PDR and reinforce our profound people-to-people ties. Our alumni remain the strongest pillars of our bilateral friendship, fostering deeper civilizational connects, goodwill, and mutual trust. Actively advancing India's Act East Policy!” MoS stated on X.

He also inaugurated the performance of the iconic Phra Lak Phra Lam at the National Theatre in Vientiane.

“Delighted to inaugurate the performance of the iconic 'Phra Lak Phra Lam' at the National Theatre in Vientiane today. Supported through Indian grant assistance, this showcase of the Lao adaptation of the Ramayana highlights our deep-rooted civilizational links and vibrant cultural exchange. Proud to witness our shared heritage coming alive on stage, further strengthening the close bond between our peoples,” noted Margherita.

–IANS

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