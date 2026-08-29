August 29, 2026 9:46 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in Laos

MoS Margherita interacts with Indian diaspora in Laos

Vientiane, Aug 29 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday interacted with the Indian diaspora in Laos and appreciated their contribution in strengthening ties between the two nations.

“Wonderful interacting with the vibrant Indian diaspora in Lao PDR. Appreciated their immense contribution to strengthening the close, friendly ties between our two nations. Our community continues to serve as an invaluable living bridge,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

He also interacted with the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) alumni in Vientiane.

“Interacted with the vibrant ITEC and ICCR alumni in Vientiane. Truly inspiring to see how India's capacity-building partnerships continue to contribute to the developmental journey of Lao PDR and reinforce our profound people-to-people ties. Our alumni remain the strongest pillars of our bilateral friendship, fostering deeper civilizational connects, goodwill, and mutual trust. Actively advancing India's Act East Policy!” MoS stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Margherita held an interaction with stakeholders from the tourism and textile sectors of Laos.

“Had a productive interaction with prominent stakeholders from the tourism and textile sectors of Lao PDR in Vientiane. Explored avenues to enhance bilateral trade, promote sustainable tourism, and revive traditional textile links. Our shared and rich civilizational heritage offers immense potential to boost economic synergy, create livelihoods, and deepen business-to-business (B2B) connect,” Margherita said on X.

He also inaugurated the performance of the iconic Phra Lak Phra Lam at the National Theatre in Vientiane.

“Delighted to inaugurate the performance of the iconic 'Phra Lak Phra Lam' at the National Theatre in Vientiane today. Supported through Indian grant assistance, this showcase of the Lao adaptation of the Ramayana highlights our deep-rooted civilizational links and vibrant cultural exchange. Proud to witness our shared heritage coming alive on stage, further strengthening the close bond between our peoples,” noted Margherita.

–IANS

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