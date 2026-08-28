August 28, 2026 10:16 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita calls on Laos Deputy PM, reaffirms India's commitment to strengthen partnership

MoS Margherita calls on Laos Deputy PM, reaffirms India's commitment to strengthen partnership

Vientiane, Aug 28 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Friday called on Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos during his ongoing visit to Vientiane.

“Pleased to call on H.E. Thongsavan Phomvihane, Dy. Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao PDR. Conveyed greetings from EAM Shri S Jaishankar Ji. Reaffirmed India’s warm and friendly ties with Lao PDR and our commitment to strengthening the India-Lao PDR partnership for shared progress and prosperity as we mark 70 years of diplomatic relations. IndiaLaoPDR 70,” MoS Margherita stated on X after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, MoS Margherita addressed members of the Laos Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior dignitaries at a joint seminar titled ‘India and Lao PDR at 70: From Development Partnership to Comprehensive Partnership', highlighting the long-standing historical ties between the two countries built on mutual trust.

He also underlined the growing cooperation between the two nations as partners in the Global South and the potential for future collaboration in the years ahead.

The seminar was organised by the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Laos and the Embassy of India in Vientiane.

“Privileged to address members of the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior dignitaries at the Joint Seminar on India-Lao PDR at 70, organised by the Institute of Foreign Affairs of Lao PDR and the Embassy of India, Vientiane. Spoke on ‘India-Lao PDR at 70: From Development Partnership to Comprehensive Partnership’, underscoring our historic ties, mutual trust and deep engagement as partners in the Global South, as well as the opportunities that lie ahead,” Margherita stated on X.

During his ongoing visit, the MoS visited the iconic That Luang in Vientiane, a revered symbol of Laos’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage

He also visited the Patuxay Monument, a prominent war memorial commemorating those who fought for the country’s independence from French colonial rule.

–IANS

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