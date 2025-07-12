‘More than job offers, these fairs spark hope’: SP Singh Baghel on Rozgar Mela

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) In a nationwide push to empower India’s youth, the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela (Employment Fair) saw the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates across 47 locations.

The initiative, launched by the central government in 2022, continues to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to provide 10 lakh government jobs, with transparency and efficiency at its core.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel reaffirmed the government’s dedication to youth employment while speaking at a Mela venue.

“The promise made by the Prime Minister is being fulfilled with complete transparency,” he stated, adding that the employment fairs are not only creating jobs but also instilling hope and motivation among unemployed youth.

This round of appointments included 60 candidates joining the Indian Railways, 7 in the Defence sector, several in the Postal Department, 5 in banking institutions, and 22 in the Archaeological Survey of India. These placements span critical sectors of public service, reinforcing the government’s strategy to strengthen institutional capacity while offering stable career paths to young professionals.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the event virtually, emphasising that these appointments are more than job offers - they are opportunities for nation-building.

He highlighted the importance of continued skill development and encouraged the new recruits to approach their roles with dedication and a spirit of public service.

The Rozgar Mela has become a cornerstone of India’s employment strategy, with over 10 lakh appointments made to date.

Beneficiaries have praised the initiative for its transparent recruitment process and its role in transforming lives. Many of the newly appointed candidates shared stories of perseverance, crediting their success to years of hard work and family support.

Officials present on the occasion noted that the recruits will undergo structured induction and training programs to prepare them for their responsibilities.

The initiative also aligns with broader government efforts to boost employment through schemes like the “Employment Linked Incentive” and “Mission Manufacturing,” which aim to create millions of jobs in both the public and private sectors.

As India continues its journey toward becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, Rozgar Mela stands as a powerful symbol of inclusive growth and youth empowerment.

--IANS

sktr/dan