Monsoon-related disasters: ICR-ER organises seminar for integration with Emergency Operation Centres of states, UTs

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER) on Friday organised a seminar in the national capital in the wake of monsoon-related disasters in some parts of the country, an official said, adding the objective of the meeting was to ensure seamless integration with the Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) of all states and union territories.

The ICR-ER is a state-of-the-art infrastructure, disaster-resilient facility. The objective of ICR-ER is to enable near-real-time information reception, strategic-level monitoring, situational awareness, and effective decision-making related to preparedness and response activities.

Taking to X, PIB - Ministry of Home Affairs wrote that "in the wake of disasters in some parts of the country during recent monsoon, Integrated Control Room for Emergency Response (ICR-ER) organised a seminar in New Delhi today for integration with Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) of all the States/UTs".

Inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah on June 16 this year, ICR-ER prompts real-time response to disasters across the nation by streaming satellite data to rescue agencies.

The X post further read that "the seminar provided an opportunity to learn about technological advancements in the field of disaster management as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 10-point agenda for Disaster Risk Reduction".

"The seminar was attended by the Scientists & Domain Experts from NRSC, IMD and CWC who provided valuable inputs on various disaster-related subjects and early warning systems," the post read.

A hands-on training session for participants on the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM 5.0) was also organised.

One of the key technological backbones supporting ICR-ER is the National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM), version 5.0, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation - National Remote Sensing Centre (ISRO-NRSC).

This platform is designed specifically to meet the operational requirements of the ICR-ER in the management of natural disasters across India. Services from forecasting organisations are integrated through APIs for real-time transmission of data and disaster-specific information.

This will help with relief and rescue operations, damage assessment, disaster risk analysis, etc. ICR- ER is monitoring and coordinating response with states/Central agencies and functions 24x7.

