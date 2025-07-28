July 28, 2025 9:26 PM हिंदी

Monsoon rains in Pakistan claim more lives as death tolls hits 279

Islamabad, July 25 (IANS) As torrential rainfall continues to wreak havoc, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday confirmed that the overall death toll since the onset of the monsoon season in the country has risen to 279.

The NDMA also advised the provincial governments to be on alert and remain prepared to respond in emergency-like situations.

Additionally, 676 people have sustained injuries nationwide in rain-triggered incidents, Pakistan’s leading newspaper, The Express Tribune, reported.

According to the reports, Pakistan’s Punjab province emerged as the worst-affected region, recording the highest number of casualties, with 151 reported deaths and 535 injuries. It is followed by 64 deaths and 80 injured in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region while Sindh has reported 25 deaths and 40 injuries till now.

As many as 148 rescue operations have been carried out till date, most of them being directed towards Punjab province, with 128 rescue missions recorded in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region and Sindh.

The NDMA has issued flood alerts and warnings in several areas, including regions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir like Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Shigar, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Bagh.

Warnings have also been issued for possible floods and landslides, especially in hilly areas, as a result of the heavy downpours.

Rain along with glacial melt might result in increased flow in the river Chitral in the Chitral valley, affecting regions including Buni and Reshun, the NDMA detailed.

The authorities have also issued directions to all the departments and agencies concerned to take foresighted measures, be prepared with personnel, rescue teams as well as machinery that might be required to respond when any emergency presents itself.

Local administrations along with Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have also been instructed to be on alert and take necessary actions for prevention.

--IANS

bpd/as

