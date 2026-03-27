March 27, 2026 5:14 PM हिंदी

Monalisa interfaith marriage row: Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to supress 'Love-Jihad' issue

Monalisa row: Director Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to suppress issue of love Jihad

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Director Sanoj Mishra, who has been accused Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa of inappropriately touching her, has now said that the attacks on him are being done at the behest of the banned Islamist political organisation, Popular Front of India.

The director recently spoke with IANS, and alleged that Monalisa has been influenced by her husband, who is working as per the directives of PFI.

The director said that Monalisa is a victim of Love Jihad as the guy from Baghpat went to Ujjain, tied a thread, and took her away from him and married her in Kerala.

He told IANS, “We have said this many times in the last video also. The PFI organization which is working to defame our religion, to defame our religion, their Islamic agenda, the people who are working under that agenda, this was done under their political ideology. And I openly opposed this. I was the first one to openly oppose this. I was the first one to take her family and get justice for her because her family was saying that my daughter is a minor. To get justice for her, I reached out to CM Mohan Yadav. And I met the police officers there and filed a complaint”.

He alleged that when the investigation started on that complaint, in the midst of that, Monalisa’s husband made her a weapon.

He further mentioned, “As I had said in a video 6 days ago, that such an investigation is going to take place against us. So that the issue of Love Jihad can be suppressed because I am the one who is speaking about this in the whole country. I am the one who is leading. And if I am defamed, if my character is defamed, then the issue will go to the other side. This matter will not be about Love Jihad, it will come directly to me. So in this way, the investigation that is being done, which is misleading Monalisa, what guy has explained to her, that I touched her. There is no evidence, no place, no witness, nothing. That is just baseless”.

He went on, “It is a very big lesson for such people, who want to come forward to help a poor person. I will join my hands and beg them, that at least don’t go with illiterate people, with poor people, let them stay where they are. The suffering that I am facing today is because I wanted to make this girl special from the ordinary. And in making her special from the ordinary, what condition am I in today? My entire film, my entire money, my career of 35 years is at stake. And such absurd things are being said, because you can question someone's character very quickly. When a person enters a media trial, the media gets the spice”.

He shared that 15 days ago, till the time she had not left from here, till the time she was not in the clutches of her husband, Monalisa kept telling that he had changed her life, and wax talking all good things about him.

He continued, “How did this change happen suddenly? There is that Maulana sitting behind her, who wants to settle his life. She is also wrong about her parents, that they are greedy for money, they are drunkards, their parents are drunkards. Now tell me, who has raised his daughter so well, how can he be a drunkard? How can she be so heartless to say all of this? With the money of PFI, the guy, who has influenced her, is roaming in the airplanes, keeping bouncers, big cars, and is creating a scene”.

“The whole society is watching, the Hindu society is watching, I have already told you that the organization of PFI and the Christian missionaries of that organization will come after me because my film, ‘The Diary of Manipur’, is based on this religious conversion. And even before this, I was sent to jail for a false accusation. Similar conspiracies are happening again. Citizens, you all are watching, you know. And I am a true human being in the service of all of you and I will always prove myself to be true. I promise you this”, he added.

Earlier, Monalisa claimed grave allegations against the director, accusing him of misbehaving with minor girls under the guise of offering movie roles. Prior to the allegations raised by Monalisa, the director had spoken about the issue of ‘Love Jihad’, and hinted how Monalisa could be a victim to the same. Following his statement, Monalisa held a press conference in Kochi, Kerala. Accompanied by her husband, Farman, and claimed he misbehaves with minor girls.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

India's digital public infrastructure seen as model for Global South

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin (Credit: PV Sindhu/Instagram)

"A pain on court, a friend forever; badminton will miss you": Sindhu pens special tribute for Carolina Marin

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17 (Photo Credit: Vaishnavi Films/X)

Naga Shaurya's 'Bad Boy Karthik' to hit screens on April 17

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

IPL 2026: Positivity from DC coaches gave belief for being selected, says Auqib Nabi

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls (File image)

Afghanistan: New academic year begins amid calls for reopening schools for girls

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Saqib Saleem headlines an action-packed clash between duty and revenge in Kaptaan

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Govt assures steady fertiliser supplies through import diversification, capacity expansion

Monalisa row: Director Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to suppress issue of love Jihad

Monalisa interfaith marriage row: Sanoj Mishra alleges banned group PFI is targeting him to supress 'Love-Jihad' issue

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai' (Photo Credit: Sunainaa/X)

Sunainaa discloses she suffered an injury to her face while shooting for 'Neerparavai'

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals

Archery Asia Cup: Compound archers shine as India finish with 10 medals