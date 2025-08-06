Monali Thakur’s latest track draws from her personal journey of past few years

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Playback singer Monali Thakur released her new track ‘Ek Baar Phir’ on Wednesday. This marks her comeback to music after a brief hiatus.

The National Award-winning singer has shared that the song draws from the journey she has been on over the past few years. The track explores the themes of betrayal, heartbreak, and abuse.

Talking about the song, she said, “This song is deeply personal to me, it draws from the journey I’ve been on over the past few years. What many don’t know is how challenging those years truly were. I had lost myself trying to cope with loss and trauma, and was struggling to find hope. It’s the song of my journey in finding that hope and love again and finding the strength to survive all the challenges of life and not giving up. That hope & love became my anchor, my strength, and ultimately, the heart of this song”.

‘Ek Baar Phir’ is emotionally rich, and dives deep into the themes of love, resilience, trauma, and the unbreakable bond of family. It is truly a beautiful melody that is sure to find a lasting place in our playlists.

Monali is known for her soul-stirring hits like ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and ‘Sawaar Loon’. While she has received several accolades for her exceptional singing, the biggest honour came in the form of the prestigious National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ from the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. She also boasts of songs like ‘Cham Cham’, ‘Badri Ki Dulhania’ and others.

Monali Thakur has lent her voice to numerous songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Kannada.

Monali started her career in 2000 with the song 'Sundar Kato Sundar' from the Bengali movie Sajoni Aamar Sohag, sung along with Kavita Krishnamurti, Goutam Ghose and Pratik Choudhary. She also participated in ‘Indian Idol’, one of the longest running the singing reality shows.

--IANS

aa/